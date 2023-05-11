Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villen mit Bergblick kaufen in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland

38 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,650,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 400 qm in Attika. Ein herrlicher Blick auf die Stadt, das Meer, den B…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Mertikeika, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 610,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 320 qm in Loutraki. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzi…
Villa 10 Zimmer in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 675 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wo…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 12 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 12
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 5-stöckige Villa von 700 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss bes…
Villa 11 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 1100 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss be…
Villa 2 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckige Villa von 120 qm in Peloponnes. besteht aus einem Schlafzimmer, Wohn…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kefalas, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kefalas, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 2 Zimmer in Pisia, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Mertikeika, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
The villa is located in the resort town of Xylokastro, it is a former municipallity of Korin…
Villa 6 Zimmer in kato karbeli, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
kato karbeli, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 8 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 6 Zimmer in dorouphi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 6 Zimmer in melissi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
melissi, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 10 Zimmer in Agia Sotira, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Agia Sotira, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 11 Zimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Thermisia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Thermisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 203 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdge…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Thermisia, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Thermisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 460,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Argos-Mykene, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Argos-Mykene, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magnificent view of the city, the…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kamari, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kamari, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 3 Zimmer in nikandreio, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
nikandreio, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Ryto, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ryto, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 430,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 240 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus ei…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 670,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 350 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus ei…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Messini, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Messini, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 6 Zimmer in Laliotis, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Laliotis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 840,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…

Immobilienangaben in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland

