Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region Peloponnes
Villa
Villen mit Bergblick kaufen in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
Municipality of Ermionida
22
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
13
Municipality of Corinth
12
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
12
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Korinth
9
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
9
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
7
Loutraki
4
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
3
Zeig mehr
Weniger anzeigen
38 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,650,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 400 qm in Attika. Ein herrlicher Blick auf die Stadt, das Meer, den B…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
6
1
1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 610,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 320 qm in Loutraki. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzi…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
10
7
1
€ 3,500,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 675 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wo…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 12 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
12
7
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 5-stöckige Villa von 700 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss bes…
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
11
5
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 1100 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss be…
Villa 2 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
2
1
1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckige Villa von 120 qm in Peloponnes. besteht aus einem Schlafzimmer, Wohn…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kefalas, Griechenland
5
3
1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 2 Zimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
2
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 1,500,000
The villa is located in the resort town of Xylokastro, it is a former municipallity of Korin…
Villa 6 Zimmer
kato karbeli, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 8 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 6 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 6 Zimmer
melissi, Griechenland
6
1
1
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Agia Sotira, Griechenland
10
3
1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 11 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
11
5
1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Thermisia, Griechenland
6
5
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 203 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdge…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Thermisia, Griechenland
4
2
1
€ 460,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Argos-Mykene, Griechenland
1
1
€ 800,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magnificent view of the city, the…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kamari, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 3 Zimmer
nikandreio, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ryto, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 430,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 240 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus ei…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 670,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 350 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus ei…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Messini, Griechenland
4
2
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 6 Zimmer
Laliotis, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 840,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
Immobilienangaben in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
