Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region Peloponnes
Wohnimmobilien mit Swimmingpool in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
Alles löschen
50 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,650,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 400 qm in Attika. Ein herrlicher Blick auf die Stadt, das Meer, den B…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Romanos, Griechenland
5
2
494 m²
€ 1,300,000
Glyfada Golfgebiet: unabhängige Maisonette 494q.m. Luxuriöse Konstruktion, hell in ausgezeic…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 610,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 320 qm in Loutraki. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzi…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
10
7
1
€ 3,500,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 675 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wo…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Romanos, Griechenland
4
3
310 m²
€ 1,400,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer mit Immobilienkauf, mit Investitionen, mit Aufenthalt und Staatsangehörigkeit
Gemeinde Nafplio, Griechenland
3
2
75 m²
1
€ 265,000
Verkauf Einzelhaus , Asini, Tolo, 75 quadratmeter., 2 Ebenen, Erdgeschoss Fußboden, 3 …
Villa 12 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
12
7
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 5-stöckige Villa von 700 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss bes…
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
11
5
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 1100 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss be…
Villa 2 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
2
1
1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckige Villa von 120 qm in Peloponnes. besteht aus einem Schlafzimmer, Wohn…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
4
1
1/1
€ 195,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 360,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
5
3
1
€ 900,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 2-stöckige Villa von 200 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 292 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 2 Zimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
2
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 6 Zimmer
kato karbeli, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Petrothalassa, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
Villa 8 Zimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
8
5
1
€ 1,380,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 380 qm in Loutraki. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzi…
Villa 8 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 5 Zimmer
sykia, Griechenland
5
4
1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
xeropegado, Griechenland
3
2
1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Villa 6 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
6
5
1
€ 1,285,000
For sale a delightful villa, located in one of the rapidly developing areas Ermionida, Lioge…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
11
4
1
€ 4,500,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 400 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 6 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
4
2
1/1
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 170 qm in Loutraki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es beste…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perachora, Griechenland
6
7
1
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Laliotis, Griechenland
2
1
1
€ 146,000
There is provided for sale an apartment of 58 sq.m. in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Paralia, Griechenland
3
1
2/1
€ 156,900
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Paralia, Griechenland
6
5
1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
