Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
9
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region Peloponnes
Wohnungen
Wohnungen mit Bergblick kaufen in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
28
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
23
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
19
Loutraki
14
Municipality of Corinth
9
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
8
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
8
Municipality of Sikyona
5
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
5
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
5
Gemeinde Nafplio
4
Municipality of Trifylia
4
Municipal Unit of Velos
4
Korinth
3
Municipality of Ermionida
3
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
3
Municipal Unit of Nafplio
3
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
3
Zeig mehr
Weniger anzeigen
Wohnung
Alles löschen
40 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
2
1
3/1
€ 205,000
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
3
1
1/1
€ 180,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau. Wohnung von 80 qm in Loutraki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. E…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
2
1
1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
nerantza, Griechenland
4
2
1/1
€ 210,000
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
4
2
1/1
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 170 qm in Loutraki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es beste…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Laliotis, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
3
2
1
€ 86,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
4
1
3/1
€ 215,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
nerantza, Griechenland
3
1
1/1
€ 117,000
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Agii Theodori, Griechenland
3
1
1/1
€ 128,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Agii Theodori, Griechenland
3
1
1/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Laliotis, Griechenland
2
1
1
€ 146,000
There is provided for sale an apartment of 58 sq.m. in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Paralia, Griechenland
3
1
2/1
€ 156,900
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
3
1
1/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
3
1
1/1
€ 110,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 65 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
sykia, Griechenland
3
1
4/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
sykia, Griechenland
4
1
2/1
€ 120,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 95 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Die Wohnung befindet sich im 2. Stock. Es …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Paralia, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
sykia, Griechenland
1
1
4/1
€ 47,000
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 7 Schlafzimmer
Kamari, Griechenland
10
3
1
€ 315,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 255 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschoss.…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
3
1
5/1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Kariotika, Griechenland
4
1
5/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
2
1
5/1
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 44 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
2
1
1/1
€ 118,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Lykoporia, Griechenland
4
1
1/1
€ 140,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 85 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Aria, Griechenland
4
2
1/1
€ 170,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 65 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
merkobouni, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
4
1
3/1
€ 185,000
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
3
1
4/1
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
Immobilienangaben in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte