  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region Peloponnes
  5. Wohnungen

Wohnungen mit Bergblick kaufen in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland

Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
28
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
23
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
19
Loutraki
14
Municipality of Corinth
9
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
8
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
8
Municipality of Sikyona
5
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 3/1
€ 205,000
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 180,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau. Wohnung von 80 qm in Loutraki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. E…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in nerantza, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
nerantza, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 210,000
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pisia, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 170 qm in Loutraki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es beste…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Laliotis, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Laliotis, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 86,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pisia, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 3/1
€ 215,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in nerantza, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
nerantza, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 117,000
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Agii Theodori, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Agii Theodori, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 128,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Agii Theodori, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Agii Theodori, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Laliotis, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Laliotis, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 146,000
There is provided for sale an apartment of 58 sq.m. in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Paralia, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Paralia, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 2/1
€ 156,900
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Kato Assos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Kato Assos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 110,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 65 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in sykia, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
sykia, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 4/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in sykia, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
sykia, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 2/1
€ 120,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 95 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Die Wohnung befindet sich im 2. Stock. Es …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Paralia, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Paralia, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer in sykia, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
sykia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 4/1
€ 47,000
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Kato Assos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 7 Schlafzimmer in Kamari, Griechenland
Wohnung 7 Schlafzimmer
Kamari, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 315,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 255 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschoss.…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Mertikeika, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 5/1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Kariotika, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Kariotika, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 5/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 5/1
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 44 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 118,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Lykoporia, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Lykoporia, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 140,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 85 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Aria, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Aria, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 170,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 65 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in merkobouni, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
merkobouni, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 3/1
€ 185,000
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 4/1
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …

