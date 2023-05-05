Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Makedonien - Thrakien
  4. Zentralmakedonien
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

Wohnimmobilien am Meer in Panorama Municipal Unit, Griechenland

33 immobilienobjekte total found
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 4
€ 620,000
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Fläche 1 040 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 2,600,000
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Fläche 450 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 1,050,000
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Fläche 300 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 11 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 5
€ 2,500,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Stockwerk 1/1
Preis auf Anfrage
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 3
€ 350,000
Wohnung 5 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Wohnung 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Etagenzahl 2
€ 600,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,650,000
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,920,000
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 630,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Villa 9 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 525,000
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,900,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,350,000
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,000,000
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 830,000

Immobilienangaben in Panorama Municipal Unit, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
