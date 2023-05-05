Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Makedonien - Thrakien
Zentralmakedonien
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
Wohnimmobilien mit Bergblick kaufen in Panorama Municipal Unit, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
3
1
1/1
€ 95,000
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
7
3
4
€ 620,000
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
4
150 m²
-1
€ 300,000
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
4
150 m²
-1
€ 300,000
Villa 11 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
11
5
5
€ 2,500,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
4
2
2
€ 370,000
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
5
3
3
€ 190,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
4
2
1/1
Preis auf Anfrage
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
5
2
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
7
3
€ 1,650,000
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 500,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
7
6
1
€ 1,920,000
Villa 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
4
4
1
€ 1,950,000
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 630,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
7
2
1
€ 800,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
7
5
1
€ 2,700,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
7
3
1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
7
4
1
€ 3,900,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
5
3
1
€ 1,350,000
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 160,000
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 900,000
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 265,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 500,000
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 1,400,000
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 550,000
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
7
3
1
€ 650,000
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
7
4
1
€ 550,000
