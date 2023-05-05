Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Hauser in Panorama Municipal Unit, Griechenland

73 immobilienobjekte total found
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Schlafräume 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 447 m²
€ 1,100,000
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Schlafräume 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 467 m²
€ 1,100,000
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 250 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 685,000
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Schlafräume 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 235 m²
€ 670,000
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 260 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 600,000
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 251 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 710,000
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Fläche 133 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 350,000
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 4
€ 620,000
Haus 16 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 16 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 16
Fläche 1 200 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 570,000
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Fläche 234 m²
Stockwerk 1
€ 600,000
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 250 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 750,000
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Fläche 1 040 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 2,600,000
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Fläche 450 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 1,050,000
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Fläche 900 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 7,000,000
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Fläche 300 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 1,600,000
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 150 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 300,000
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 150 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 300,000
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Schlafräume 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 250 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 11 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 5
€ 2,500,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 3
€ 300,000
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Schlafräume 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Schlafräume 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Schlafräume 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 900 m²
€ 7,000,000
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Schlafräume 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 450 m²
€ 1,050,000
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Schlafräume 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 1 040 m²
€ 2,600,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 3
€ 190,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage

