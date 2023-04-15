Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Cottage in Region Nördliche Ägäis, Griechenland

Municipality of Mytilene
4
Mytilini
4
demos chiou
2
Gemeinde Limnos
2
Municipality of Western Lesvos
2
Mirina
1
Municipality of Eastern Samos
1
Municipality of Western Samos
1
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Kontakeika, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Kontakeika, Griechenland
3 bath 225 m²
€ 200,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - 225 Sq.m., 5 Bedr…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmerin Livadohori, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Livadohori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 570,000
For a sale stone-made 3-storey house of 280sq.m, it is located in the island of Limnos. On t…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Kini, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Kini, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 260,000
For sale 3-storey house of 80 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The ground floor consists of livi…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Skala Eresou, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Skala Eresou, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Paleokastro, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Paleokastro, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Mirina, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Mirina, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement The ground floor consi…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Pterounta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Pterounta, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 142 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement consists of one store…
Ferienhaus 7 Schlafzimmerin Mytilini, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 7 Schlafzimmer
Mytilini, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmerin Pamfila, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Pamfila, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 330 qm auf Inseln. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Abste…
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmerin Vrisa, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Vrisa, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 99,000
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Pyrgi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Pyrgi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmerin Mithymna, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Mithymna, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…

