Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Kontakeika, Griechenland
3 bath
225 m²
€ 200,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - 225 Sq.m., 5 Bedr…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Livadohori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 570,000
For a sale stone-made 3-storey house of 280sq.m, it is located in the island of Limnos. On t…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Kini, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 260,000
For sale 3-storey house of 80 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The ground floor consists of livi…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Skala Eresou, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Paleokastro, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Mirina, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement The ground floor consi…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Pterounta, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 142 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement consists of one store…
Ferienhaus 7 Schlafzimmer
Mytilini, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Pamfila, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 330 qm auf Inseln. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Abste…
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Vrisa, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 99,000
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Pyrgi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Mithymna, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
