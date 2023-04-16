Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region Peloponnes
  5. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
  6. Villa

Villa in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Griechenland

Municipal Unit of Evrostina
2
9 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 5 Schlafzimmerin derbeni, Griechenland
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
derbeni, Griechenland
2 bath 220 m²
€ 270,000
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Mertikeika, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Mertikeika, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
The villa is located in the resort town of Xylokastro, it is a former municipallity of Korin…
Villa 5 Zimmerin sykia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
sykia, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 6 Zimmerin melissi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
melissi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Kamari, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kamari, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 6 Zimmerin rozena, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
rozena, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 5 Zimmerin melissi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
melissi, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Kariotika, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kariotika, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 590,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 170 qm in Peloponnes. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Sc…

Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen