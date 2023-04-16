Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region Peloponnes
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
Häuser
Hauser in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Griechenland
19 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
derbeni, Griechenland
2 bath
220 m²
€ 270,000
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Haus 1 Zimmer
pellene, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
65 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
ID Immobilien: 11197 - Ligia, renovierte Einfamilienhaus durchgehend im Erdgeschoss ZU VERK…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
The villa is located in the resort town of Xylokastro, it is a former municipallity of Korin…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Kamari, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
sykia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 5 Zimmer
sykia, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 6 Zimmer
melissi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
melissi, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
melissi, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 235,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
melissi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kamari, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 6 Zimmer
rozena, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 5 Zimmer
melissi, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
sykia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
rozena, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
derbeni, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Ferienhaus 7 Schlafzimmer
derbeni, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey house of 278 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kariotika, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 590,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 170 qm in Peloponnes. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Sc…
