  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region Peloponnes
  5. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
  6. Häuser

Hauser in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Griechenland

Municipal Unit of Evrostina
5
19 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 5 Schlafzimmerin derbeni, Griechenland
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
derbeni, Griechenland
2 bath 220 m²
€ 270,000
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Mertikeika, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Haus 1 Zimmerin pellene, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
pellene, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 65 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
ID Immobilien: 11197 - Ligia, renovierte Einfamilienhaus durchgehend im Erdgeschoss ZU VERK…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Mertikeika, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
The villa is located in the resort town of Xylokastro, it is a former municipallity of Korin…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Kamari, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Kamari, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin sykia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
sykia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 5 Zimmerin sykia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
sykia, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 6 Zimmerin melissi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
melissi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin melissi, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
melissi, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin melissi, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
melissi, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 235,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmerin melissi, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
melissi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Kamari, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kamari, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 6 Zimmerin rozena, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
rozena, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 5 Zimmerin melissi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
melissi, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin sykia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
sykia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin rozena, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
rozena, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin derbeni, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
derbeni, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Ferienhaus 7 Schlafzimmerin derbeni, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 7 Schlafzimmer
derbeni, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey house of 278 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 5 Zimmerin Kariotika, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kariotika, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 590,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 170 qm in Peloponnes. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Sc…

Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Griechenland

