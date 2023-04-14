Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villa mit Swimmingpool in Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland

14 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 6 Zimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 386 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
Villa 9 Zimmerin Saronis, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 380 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Saronis, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,050,000
Mit schön angelegtem Garten von 840 qm. privater Pool 5x10m. und Grill, Apartment - Haus ist…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Saronis, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 250 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 14 Zimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Villa 14 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer 9 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 6 Zimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 6 Zimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 820 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzimm…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 510 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…

