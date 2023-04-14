Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Ägäis
Region Südliche Ägäis
Municipality of Rhodes
Villa
Berghütte kaufen in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Rhodos
16
Ialysos
2
Lindos
1
Villa
Alles löschen
14 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The basement consists of one bath…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 6 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 250 qm auf Rhodos Insel. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnz…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 725 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 7 Zimmer
Afandou, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basem…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gennadi, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 6 Zimmer
Faliraki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kalathos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 770,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 274 qm auf der Insel Rhodos. Das Semikeller besteht aus ei…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 480 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Rhodos. Das Erdgeschoss b…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Koskinou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 2,500,000
Wir präsentieren Ihnen zum Verkauf eine elegante 3 -stöckige Villa mit möblierten vier luxur…
Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte