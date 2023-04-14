Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Ägäis
  4. Region Südliche Ägäis
  5. Municipality of Rhodes
  6. Villa

Villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland

Rhodos
16
Ialysos
2
Lindos
1
17 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
4 bath 426 m²
€ 1,750,000
Außergewöhnliche Familienvilla in einem großen privaten und angelegten Garten mit herrlichem…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The basement consists of one bath…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Kritika, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Kritika, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale a Villa 558 sq.m in the suburb town of Ialyssos. The Villa is divided into 2 floors…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Pastida, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Ialysos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Pastida, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Ialysos, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 250 qm auf Rhodos Insel. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnz…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Kritika, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 725 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 7 Zimmerin Afandou, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Afandou, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basem…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Gennadi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gennadi, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Faliraki, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Faliraki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 4 Zimmerin Kalathos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kalathos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 770,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 274 qm auf der Insel Rhodos. Das Semikeller besteht aus ei…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 480 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Rhodos. Das Erdgeschoss b…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Koskinou, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Koskinou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 2,500,000
Wir präsentieren Ihnen zum Verkauf eine elegante 3 -stöckige Villa mit möblierten vier luxur…

Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen