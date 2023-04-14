Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The basement consists of one bath…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Ferienhaus 9 Schlafzimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 630,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 6 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Fanes, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 2 be…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 280,000
Available for sale two apartments with an autonomous entrance on the ground floor of 120 sq.…
Wohnung 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau. Maisonette von 230 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Rhodos Die Maisonette be…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Afandou, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basem…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Kiotari, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livin…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gennadi, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Rhodes island .The maisonette has 3 levels. The grou…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Faliraki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kalathos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 770,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 274 qm auf der Insel Rhodos. Das Semikeller besteht aus ei…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Koskinou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 2,500,000
Wir präsentieren Ihnen zum Verkauf eine elegante 3 -stöckige Villa mit möblierten vier luxur…
