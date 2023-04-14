Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Ägäis
  4. Region Südliche Ägäis
  5. Municipality of Rhodes

Berghütte kaufen in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland

Rhodos
38
Ialysos
6
Lindos
1
29 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 6 Zimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The basement consists of one bath…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Ferienhaus 9 Schlafzimmerin Kritika, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 9 Schlafzimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 630,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Pastida, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 720,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Ialysos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Pastida, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Fanes, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Fanes, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 2 be…
Wohnung 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Wohnung 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau. Maisonette von 230 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Rhodos Die Maisonette be…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Kritika, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Ialysos, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 250 qm auf Rhodos Insel. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnz…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Kritika, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 725 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 7 Zimmerin Afandou, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Afandou, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basem…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house cons…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Ialysos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Ialysos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Kiotari, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Kiotari, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livin…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Gennadi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gennadi, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Sgorou, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Sgorou, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Ialysos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 230,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckiges Haus von 140 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Rhodos. Das Erdgeschoss b…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Kremasti, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Kremasti, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Rhodes island .The maisonette has 3 levels. The grou…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Faliraki, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Faliraki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 4 Zimmerin Kalathos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kalathos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 770,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 274 qm auf der Insel Rhodos. Das Semikeller besteht aus ei…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 480 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Rhodos. Das Erdgeschoss b…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Koskinou, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Koskinou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 2,500,000
Wir präsentieren Ihnen zum Verkauf eine elegante 3 -stöckige Villa mit möblierten vier luxur…

Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland

mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen