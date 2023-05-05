Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Makedonien - Thrakien
  4. Zentralmakedonien
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Häuser

Hauser mit Swimmingpool in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland

Panorama Municipal Unit
73
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
68
Pylaia Municipal Unit
25
Chortiatis
19
Filyro
12
Asvestochori
9
23 immobilienobjekte total found
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer in Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Fläche 189 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 360,000
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Fläche 1 040 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 2,600,000
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Fläche 900 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 7,000,000
Haus 6 Schlafzimmer in Filyro, Griechenland
Haus 6 Schlafzimmer
Filyro, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Fläche 445 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 1,180,000
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Fläche 300 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 1,600,000
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Fläche 193 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 480,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,200,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,200,000
Villa 11 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 5
€ 2,500,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 3
€ 500,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,650,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,920,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Exochi, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Exochi, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,900,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,900,000
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,000,000
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer in Exochi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Exochi, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 13 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 13 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 13
Etagenzahl 4
€ 4,000,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 395,000

Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen