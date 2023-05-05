Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Makedonien - Thrakien
  4. Zentralmakedonien
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Häuser

Berghütte kaufen in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland

Panorama Municipal Unit
73
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
68
Pylaia Municipal Unit
25
Chortiatis
19
Filyro
12
Asvestochori
9
57 immobilienobjekte total found
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 2
€ 180,000
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Exochi, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Exochi, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 3
€ 215,000
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 4
€ 620,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,150,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 3
€ 270,000
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 150 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 300,000
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 150 m²
Stockwerk -1
€ 300,000
Villa 11 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 5
€ 2,500,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 3
€ 500,000
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 3
€ 190,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,650,000
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,920,000
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Filyro, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Filyro, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 260,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,950,000
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Filyro, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Filyro, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 135,000
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 630,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Exochi, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Exochi, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,900,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Asvestochori, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Asvestochori, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,100,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer in Chortiatis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
Villa 12 Zimmer in Exochi, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Exochi, Griechenland
Zimmer 12
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 3
€ 420,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,900,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Chortiatis, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 425,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,350,000

Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland

