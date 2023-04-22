Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Attika
  4. Region Attika
  5. Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
  6. Wohnungen

Wohnungen in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland

Municipal Unit of Cholargos
10
Municipal Unit of Papagou
2
Wohnung Zum Archiv
Alles löschen
12 immobilienobjekte total found
Wohnung 4 Zimmer in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 248,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau. Wohnung von 172 qm in Athen. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 2. Stock. Es …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
1 bath 82 m²
€ 240,000
For sale - Apartment - Athens North: Cholargos 82m2, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen, 1st …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
1 bath 95 m²
€ 185,000
Charargos nordöstlich von Athen, Wohnung von 95qm. Ecke 2. Stock an einem privilegierten Pun…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
1 bath 3/3 Stockwerk
€ 300,000
Wohnung zum Verkauf in Neo Chalandri, Chalandri von Athen - Norden für 300.000 € ( Liste Nr.…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
1 bath 105 m²
€ 150,000
ID: 1154 - Halandri SALE Wohnung mit einer Gesamtfläche von 105 qm. Im 1. Stock. Besteht aus…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For saleDuplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the fourth floor and the…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 4/1 Stockwerk
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 90,000
Offered for sale 2 apartments of total area 74 sqm, more detailed: Ground floor apartment of…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…

Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen