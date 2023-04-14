Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region Peloponnes
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
  6. Villa

Villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Loutraki
4
12 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 320 qm in Loutraki. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzi…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 245 qm in Loutraki. Der Untergeschoss besteht aus einem A…
Villa 2 Zimmerin Pisia, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Perachora, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Perachora, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Superb luxury villa with a big swimming pool, private tennis court, sauna and billiards room…
Villa 8 Zimmerin kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,380,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 380 qm in Loutraki. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzi…
Villa 10 Zimmerin Agia Sotira, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Agia Sotira, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Perachora, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perachora, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 7 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
Villa 11 Zimmerin Loutraki, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Loutraki, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 10 Zimmerin Loutraki, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Perachora, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Perachora, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten ein Komplex bestehend aus drei autonomen Villen mit einer Gesamtfläche…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Loutraki, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 999,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 268 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…

Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen