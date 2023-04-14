Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region Peloponnes
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
Villa
Villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Loutraki
4
Villa
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 320 qm in Loutraki. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzi…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 245 qm in Loutraki. Der Untergeschoss besteht aus einem A…
Villa 2 Zimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Perachora, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Superb luxury villa with a big swimming pool, private tennis court, sauna and billiards room…
Villa 8 Zimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,380,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 380 qm in Loutraki. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzi…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Agia Sotira, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perachora, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
7 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
Villa 11 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Perachora, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten ein Komplex bestehend aus drei autonomen Villen mit einer Gesamtfläche…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 999,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 268 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
