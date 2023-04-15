Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region Peloponnes
  5. Municipality of Ermionida
  6. Villa

Villa am meer in Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland

Kranidi
2
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
1
20 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 6 Zimmerin Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 12 Zimmerin Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer 7 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 5-stöckige Villa von 700 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss bes…
Villa 11 Zimmerin Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 1100 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss be…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 2-stöckige Villa von 200 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 6 Zimmerin agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 292 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 6 Zimmerin dorouphi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,285,000
For sale a delightful villa, located in one of the rapidly developing areas Ermionida, Lioge…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 11 Zimmerin Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,500,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 400 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 6 Zimmerin dorouphi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Thermisia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Thermisia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 203 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdge…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Thermisia, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Thermisia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 460,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmerin agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 220 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 12 Zimmerin Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 500 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdge…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 180 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 1 Zimmerin dorouphi, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 280 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen…
Villa 4 Zimmerin agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 306 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 1 Zimmerin agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 170 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Ein herrlicher Blick auf das Mee…

Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen