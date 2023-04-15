Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region Peloponnes
Municipality of Ermionida
Villa
Villa in Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Kranidi
2
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
1
Villa
Alles löschen
22 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Villa 6 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 12 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer
7 bath
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 5-stöckige Villa von 700 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss bes…
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 1100 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss be…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 2-stöckige Villa von 200 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 292 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Petrothalassa, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
Villa 8 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,285,000
For sale a delightful villa, located in one of the rapidly developing areas Ermionida, Lioge…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,500,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 400 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 6 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Thermisia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 203 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdge…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Thermisia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 460,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 220 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 12 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 500 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdge…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 180 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 1 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 280 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen…
Villa 4 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 306 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 1 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 170 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Ein herrlicher Blick auf das Mee…
Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte