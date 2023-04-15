Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region Peloponnes
  5. Municipality of Ermionida

Berghütte kaufen in Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland

Kranidi
3
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
1
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
1
17 immobilienobjekte total found
Ferienhaus 5 Zimmerin Petrothalassa, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Zimmer
Petrothalassa, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 405,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 125 qm in Peloponnes. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlaf…
Ferienhaus 6 Zimmerin Ermioni, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Zimmer
Ermioni, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale 0-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin dorouphi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 12 Zimmerin Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer 7 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 5-stöckige Villa von 700 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss bes…
Villa 11 Zimmerin Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 1100 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss be…
Villa 8 Zimmerin agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 6 Zimmerin dorouphi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Thermisia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Thermisia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 203 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdge…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Thermisia, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Thermisia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 460,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmerin agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida .The maisonette has …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The apartment is situ…

Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland

mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen