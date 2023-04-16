Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Attika
  4. Region Attika
  5. Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
  6. Häuser

Hauser in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland

Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
6
Municipal Unit of Elliniko
4
10 immobilienobjekte total found
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
1 bath 422 m²
€ 2,300,000
Elliniko südlich von Athens Maisonette von 422qm. Luxuriöse Konstruktion und spezielle Archi…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
1 bath 305 m²
€ 1,800,000
Elliniko südlich von Athens Maisonette von 305qm. Luxuriöse Konstruktion und spezielle Archi…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
1 bath 110 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: 1410 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 110 sq.m, on the Ground …
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 1560 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 470 Quadratmetern in Athen .Die Maisonette hat 4 Werte. Das Unte…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 185 qm in Athen .Die Maisonette hat 2 Werte. Der zweite Stock be…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 240 Quadratmetern in Athen .Die Maisonette hat 2 Werte. Das Erdg…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 530,000
For sale 1-storey house of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…

Immobilienangaben in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland

