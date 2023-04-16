Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Realting.com
Griechenland
Attika
Region Attika
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
Haus, Wohnung, Studio in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
11
Municipal Unit of Elliniko
10
Alles löschen
21 immobilienobjekt total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 260,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 58 qm in Athen. Die Wohnung befindet sich auf dem Boden. Es ist fla…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
1 bath
103 m²
€ 320,000
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
5/1 Stockwerk
€ 525,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 110 qm in Athen. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 5. Stock. Es besteht …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
1 bath
75 m²
€ 155,000
Zu verkaufen - Wohn-Froor-Wohnung - Athen Süd: Elliniko 80 qm, 2 Schlafzimmer, 1 Badezimmer,…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 260,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 75 qm in Athen. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es besteht a…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
1 bath
104 m²
€ 410,000
Elliniko south of Athens, Ano Sourmena area, a newly built luxury apartment with an area of …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
1 bath
140 m²
€ 780,000
Elliniko Gebiet südlich von Athen, Wohnung von 140qm. 1. Stock der Luxuskonstruktion mit ant…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
1 bath
422 m²
€ 2,300,000
Elliniko südlich von Athens Maisonette von 422qm. Luxuriöse Konstruktion und spezielle Archi…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
1 bath
305 m²
€ 1,800,000
Elliniko südlich von Athens Maisonette von 305qm. Luxuriöse Konstruktion und spezielle Archi…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
1 bath
110 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: 1410 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 110 sq.m, on the Ground …
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 1560 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 470 Quadratmetern in Athen .Die Maisonette hat 4 Werte. Das Unte…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 185 qm in Athen .Die Maisonette hat 2 Werte. Der zweite Stock be…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 240 Quadratmetern in Athen .Die Maisonette hat 2 Werte. Das Erdg…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 530,000
For sale 1-storey house of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 86 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
