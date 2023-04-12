Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Makedonien - Thrakien
Villa
Villa in Makedonien - Thrakien, Griechenland
490 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath
160 m²
€ 740,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3883 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Pefkochori für € 740.000 . Diese 160…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 3-stöckige Villa von 175 qm in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Das Erdgeschoss be…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 3-stöckige Villa von 175 qm in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Das Erdgeschoss be…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 3-stöckige Villa von 175 qm in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Das Erdgeschoss be…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 3-stöckige Villa von 175 qm in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Das Erdgeschoss be…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath
120 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Metamorfosi, Griechenland
2 bath
120 m²
€ 300,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3790 - Villa zum Verkauf in Ormilia Metamorfosi für € 300.000 . Diese 120…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 980,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 520 qm in Thessaloniki. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wohn…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
3 bath
100 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1214 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €350.000 . This 100 sq. m.…
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer
Chaniotis, Griechenland
3 bath
120 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1213 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €350.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Kardia, Griechenland
3 bath
505 m²
€ 550,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3730 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Mikra Kardia für € 550.000 . Diese 505 qm. D…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Trilofos, Griechenland
1 bath
380 m²
€ 800,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3731 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Mikra Trilofo für € 800.000 . Diese 380 qm. …
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Paliouri, Griechenland
5 bath
250 m²
€ 960,000
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
4 bath
170 m²
€ 625,000
Property Code: 3-1206 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €625.000 . This 170 sq. m. …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
2 bath
175 m²
€ 625,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3687 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Plichrono für € 625.000 . Diese 175 …
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Paliouri, Griechenland
3 bath
160 m²
€ 750,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3677 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Paliouri für € 750.000 . Diese 160 q…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Chaniotis, Griechenland
3 bath
130 m²
€ 360,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3670 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Chaniotis für € 360.000 . Diese 130 …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Chaniotis, Griechenland
3 bath
130 m²
€ 380,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3671 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Chaniotis für € 380.000 . Diese 130 …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Chaniotis, Griechenland
3 bath
130 m²
€ 420,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3672 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Chaniotis für € 420.000 . Diese 130 …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Chaniotis, Griechenland
2 bath
160 m²
€ 500,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3664 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Chaniotis für € 500.000 . Diese 160 …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Chaniotis, Griechenland
2 bath
175 m²
€ 550,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3665 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Chaniotis für € 550.000 . Diese 175 …
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
3 bath
120 m²
€ 355,000
Property Code: 4-1190 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €355.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
3 bath
120 m²
€ 375,000
Property Code: 3-1191 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €375.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath
120 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1132 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €350.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath
120 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: 3-1133 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €450.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 6 Zimmer
Moles Kalyves, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,070,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 330 qm in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Der Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
4 bath
280 m²
€ 800,000
Immobiliencode: 3-1122 - Villa zum Verkauf in Pallini Plichrono für € 800.000 . Diese 280 qm…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath
120 m²
€ 630,000
Property Code: 3-1119 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €630.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
5 bath
180 m²
€ 1,100,000
Immobiliencode: 3-1118 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Pefkochori für € 1.100.000 . Diese 18…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Nea Potidea, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
