Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Makedonien - Thrakien
  4. Zentralmakedonien

Haus, Wohnung, Studio in Regionalbezirk Kilkis, Griechenland

demos kilkis
18
Kilkis
17
18 immobilienobjekte total found
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Stathmos Mourion, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Stathmos Mourion, Griechenland
1 bath 122 m²
€ 570,000
Elliniko südlich von Athen Ano Sourmena Bereich, 122 qm Wohnung im 3. Stock neu gebaut, luft…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Dorkada, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Dorkada, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 125,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 152 qm in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss b…
Villa 9 Zimmerin Mikrokambos, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Mikrokambos, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 420,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 300 qm in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss b…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Efkarpia, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Efkarpia, Griechenland
1 bath
€ 94,000
ID Immobilien: 3-1041 - Maisonette luftig im Zwischengeschoss Stock ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläc…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Efkarpia, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Efkarpia, Griechenland
1 bath
€ 132,000
ID Immobilien: 3-901 - Κέντρο, Maisonette luftig 2 Etagen ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläche von ca.…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Cherso, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Cherso, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 35,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Elliniko, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Elliniko, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 190,000
For sale 1-storey house of 117 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Dorkada, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Dorkada, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Wohnung 8 Schlafzimmerin Efkarpia, Griechenland
Wohnung 8 Schlafzimmer
Efkarpia, Griechenland
4 bath
€ 460,000
ID Immobilien: 3-186 - Center, Wohnung luftig im Erdgeschoss ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläche von …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Efkarpia, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Efkarpia, Griechenland
1 bath 2 Stockwerk
€ 140,000
ID Immobilien: 3-93 - Κέντρο, Wohnung luftig im 2. Stock ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläche von ca. …
Villa 5 Zimmerin Dorkada, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Dorkada, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Nea Santa, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Nea Santa, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 280,000
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin demos kilkis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
demos kilkis, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 535,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Ano Poroia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ano Poroia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Serres. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Kampanis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Kampanis, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Gallikos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Gallikos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 440 qm in Nordgriechenland. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus …
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmerin Mikrokambos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Mikrokambos, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 88,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom,…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Dorkada, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Dorkada, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 130,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckiges Haus von 250 Quadratmetern in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Der U…

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Kilkis, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen