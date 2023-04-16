Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Makedonien - Thrakien
Zentralmakedonien
Haus, Wohnung, Studio in Regionalbezirk Kilkis, Griechenland
demos kilkis
18
Kilkis
17
Alles löschen
18 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Stathmos Mourion, Griechenland
1 bath
122 m²
€ 570,000
Elliniko südlich von Athen Ano Sourmena Bereich, 122 qm Wohnung im 3. Stock neu gebaut, luft…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Dorkada, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 125,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 152 qm in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss b…
Villa 9 Zimmer
Mikrokambos, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 420,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 300 qm in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss b…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Efkarpia, Griechenland
1 bath
€ 94,000
ID Immobilien: 3-1041 - Maisonette luftig im Zwischengeschoss Stock ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläc…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Efkarpia, Griechenland
1 bath
€ 132,000
ID Immobilien: 3-901 - Κέντρο, Maisonette luftig 2 Etagen ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläche von ca.…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Cherso, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 35,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Elliniko, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 190,000
For sale 1-storey house of 117 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Dorkada, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Wohnung 8 Schlafzimmer
Efkarpia, Griechenland
4 bath
€ 460,000
ID Immobilien: 3-186 - Center, Wohnung luftig im Erdgeschoss ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläche von …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Efkarpia, Griechenland
1 bath
2 Stockwerk
€ 140,000
ID Immobilien: 3-93 - Κέντρο, Wohnung luftig im 2. Stock ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläche von ca. …
Villa 5 Zimmer
Dorkada, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Nea Santa, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 280,000
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
demos kilkis, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 535,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ano Poroia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Serres. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Kampanis, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Gallikos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 440 qm in Nordgriechenland. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus …
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Mikrokambos, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 88,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom,…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Dorkada, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 130,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckiges Haus von 250 Quadratmetern in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Der U…
Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Kilkis, Griechenland
mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte