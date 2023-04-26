Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Haus 12 Schlafzimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
570 m²
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 570 sq.m in Kefalonia. The first floor consists of…
Haus 1 Zimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
146 m²
€ 375,000
Villa for sale with an area of 146 sq.m in Kefalonia. The villa has an angular location. The…
Haus 1 Zimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
80 m²
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Three townhouses are offered for sale at the construction stage on the island of Kefalonia. …
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
204 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 204 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
Haus 6 Schlafzimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
346 m²
€ 2,995,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 square meters.m in Kefalonia. The basement consists of one be…
Haus
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
219 m²
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein historisch bedeutendes Objekt, das 1870 g im Dorf Kaligata im südöstlic…
Haus 1 Zimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
900 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa zum Verkauf mit einer Fläche von 900 qm in Kefalonia im Bau. Die Fenster bieten Meerbl…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Lixouri, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,995,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Loukerata, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 85,000
Zu verkaufen, ein kleines Haus von 40 qm auf einem Grundstück von 750 qm in Chavdata, eines …
Villa 1 Zimmer
Spartia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 375,000
For sale villa of 146 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up fr…
Ferienhaus 12 Schlafzimmer
Kompothekrata, Griechenland
21 Anzahl der Zimmer
12 bath
Etagenzahl 5
€ 1,980,000
Zu verkaufen 5 - Stockwerk von 540 qm in Kefalonia. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schlafzimm…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pesada, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale under construction villa of 900 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The owners will be leaving …
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Kourkoumelata, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein historisch bedeutendes Gebäude, das 1870 im Dorf Kaligata im südöstlich…
