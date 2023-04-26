Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Hauser in Regionalbezirk Kefalonia, Griechenland

Haus 12 Schlafzimmer in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Haus 12 Schlafzimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
570 m²
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 570 sq.m in Kefalonia. The first floor consists of…
Haus 1 Zimmer in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 146 m²
€ 375,000
Villa for sale with an area of 146 sq.m in Kefalonia. The villa has an angular location. The…
Haus 1 Zimmer in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 80 m² Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Three townhouses are offered for sale at the construction stage on the island of Kefalonia. …
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 204 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 204 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
Haus 6 Schlafzimmer in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Haus 6 Schlafzimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 346 m²
€ 2,995,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 square meters.m in Kefalonia. The basement consists of one be…
Haus in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Haus
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
219 m²
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein historisch bedeutendes Objekt, das 1870 g im Dorf Kaligata im südöstlic…
Haus 1 Zimmer in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 900 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa zum Verkauf mit einer Fläche von 900 qm in Kefalonia im Bau. Die Fenster bieten Meerbl…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Lixouri, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Lixouri, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,995,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer in Loukerata, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Loukerata, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 85,000
Zu verkaufen, ein kleines Haus von 40 qm auf einem Grundstück von 750 qm in Chavdata, eines …
Villa 1 Zimmer in Spartia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Spartia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 375,000
For sale villa of 146 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up fr…
Ferienhaus 12 Schlafzimmer in Kompothekrata, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 12 Schlafzimmer
Kompothekrata, Griechenland
21 Anzahl der Zimmer 12 bath Etagenzahl 5
€ 1,980,000
Zu verkaufen 5 - Stockwerk von 540 qm in Kefalonia. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schlafzimm…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Pesada, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pesada, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale under construction villa of 900 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The owners will be leaving …
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer in Kourkoumelata, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Kourkoumelata, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein historisch bedeutendes Gebäude, das 1870 im Dorf Kaligata im südöstlich…

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Kefalonia, Griechenland

