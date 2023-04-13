Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Hauser in Kavala, Griechenland

222 immobilienobjekte total found
Haus 2 Zimmerin Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 120 m²
€ 205,000
Kavala, Prophet Ilias: Detached house for sale 120 sq.m. in 250 sq.m. plot in very good cond…
Haus 2 Zimmerin Agios Andreas, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Agios Andreas, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 72 m²
€ 155,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: Excellent new Detached house for sale 72 sq.m. on 1 level in 131s…
Haus 1 Schlafzimmerin Ormos Prinou, Griechenland
Haus 1 Schlafzimmer
Ormos Prinou, Griechenland
1 bath
€ 105,000
Immobiliencode: 11272 - Haus zum Verkauf in Thasos Ormos Prinou für € 105.000 . Diese 45 qm.…
Haus 1 Badezimmerin Amisiana, Griechenland
Haus 1 Badezimmer
Amisiana, Griechenland
1 bath 180 m²
€ 60,000
Eleftheroupolis, Amisiana: THROUGH AN AUCTION Available Detached house with tiled roof 180 s…
Haus 3 Zimmerin Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 3 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 112 m²
€ 105,000
Kavala, Kalamitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 112 sq.m. 2 levels. It consists …
Haus 1 Zimmerin Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 92 m²
€ 275,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction. DETACHED HOUSE for sale in a 5-HOUSE COMPLEX.…
Haus 1 Zimmerin Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 92 m²
€ 275,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction. DETACHED HOUSE for sale in a 5-HOUSE COMPLEX.…
Haus 2 Zimmerin Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 111 m²
€ 320,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction For sale MONOKATOIKIA 111sq.m. luxury and at a…
Haus 1 Zimmerin Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 92 m²
€ 265,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction FOR SALE DETACHED HOUSE 92TM. IN A COMPLEX OF …
Haus 1 Zimmerin Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 92 m²
€ 265,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction FOR SALE DETACHED HOUSE 92TM. IN A COMPLEX OF …
Hausin Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
77 m²
€ 37,900
Kavala, Potamoudia: Detached house 77 sq.m. in 129 sq.m. plot. It was built in 1964 and has …
Haus 5 Zimmerin Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 5 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 188 m²
€ 179,000
Detached home for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 179.000€ (Listing No…
Haus 3 Schlafzimmerin Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
2 bath
€ 300,000
Immobiliencode: 11239 - Maisonette ZU VERKAUFEN in Thasos Skala Rachoniou für € 300.000 . Di…
Haus 1 Zimmerin Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 60 m²
€ 68,000
Detached home for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ654). Anothe…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmerin Kallirachi, Griechenland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Kallirachi, Griechenland
1 bath
€ 95,000
Immobiliencode: 11234 - Haus zum Verkauf in Thasos Kallirachi für € 95.000 . Diese 140 qm. …
Hausin Sotiras, Griechenland
Haus
Sotiras, Griechenland
€ 40,000
Immobiliencode: 11222 - Haus zum Verkauf in Thasos Sotiras für € 40.000 Exklusivität. Diese …
Haus 6 Zimmerin Chortokopi, Griechenland
Haus 6 Zimmer
Chortokopi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath 319 m²
€ 550,000
Eleftheroupoli, Hortokopi: Detached house for sale 319 sq.m. 2-level luxury house on a priva…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmerin Limenaria, Griechenland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Limenaria, Griechenland
2 bath
€ 142,000
Immobiliencode: 11216 - Maisonette ZU VERKAUFEN in Thasos Limenaria für € 142.000 . Diese 10…
Haus 3 Zimmerin Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 3 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 200 m²
€ 160,000
Kavala, Potamoudia: Unfinished 3-storey building for sale, total area 200 sq.m. Consisting o…
Haus 4 Zimmerin Eleftheroupoli, Griechenland
Haus 4 Zimmer
Eleftheroupoli, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 180 m² 2 Stockwerk
€ 210,000
Detached home for sale in Center, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 210.000€ (Listing …
Haus 2 Zimmerin Amisiana, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Amisiana, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 168 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 80,000
Detached home for sale in Amisiana, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing…
Haus 4 Zimmerin Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 4 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 180 m² 2 Stockwerk
€ 250,000
Detached home for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 250.000€ (Listing No MZ010)…
Haus 4 Zimmerin Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 4 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 180 m²
€ 170,000
Kavala, Ano Kalamitsa: Unfinished Detached House for sale 218sq.m.-180sq.m. 3 levels, on a p…
Haus 7 Zimmerin Agios Andreas, Griechenland
Haus 7 Zimmer
Agios Andreas, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 240 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 225,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: Renovated 240sq.m. residential complex for sale. in 990 sq.m. plo…
Haus 3 Zimmerin Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 3 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 120 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 178,000
Detached home for sale in Timios Stauros - Sougelo, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 178.000€…
Haus 3 Zimmerin Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 3 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 150 m²
€ 200,000
Detached home for sale in Panagia, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 200.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ64…
Haus 4 Zimmerin Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 4 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 120 m²
€ 120,000
Kavala, Chilia: Detached house for sale, 120 sq.m. in 120 sq.m. 2-level plot without heating…
Haus 3 Zimmerin Lydia, Griechenland
Haus 3 Zimmer
Lydia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 200 m²
€ 150,000
Filippoi,  Detached house for sale, 148 sq.m. and 200 sq.m. with balconies 1st floor, with i…
Haus 4 Schlafzimmerin Thassos, Griechenland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Thassos, Griechenland
2 bath
€ 165,000
Immobiliencode: 11193 - Maisonette ZU VERKAUFEN in Thasos Limenas für € 165.000. Diese 110 q…
Haus 1 Zimmerin Makrychori, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Makrychori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 90 m²
€ 45,000
Oreno, Kryoneri: Einfamilienhaus zum Verkauf 90 qm 2 Ebenen mit individueller Heizung. Es be…

Immobilienangaben in Kavala, Griechenland

