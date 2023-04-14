Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villa in Kassandria, Griechenland

18 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 3 Schlafzimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
3 bath 100 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1214 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €350.000 . This 100 sq. m.…
Villa 7 Schlafzimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 7 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
2 bath 460 m²
€ 3,500,000
Immobiliencode: 3-1110 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Kassandra Kallithea für € 3.500.000 . Diese 4…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
2 bath 130 m²
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: HPS3433 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €1.200.000 . This 130 sq. m.…
Villa 5 Schlafzimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
4 bath 451 m²
€ 2,500,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3380 - Villa zum Verkauf in Kassandra Afitos für € 2.500.000 . Diese 451 …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmerin Fourka, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Fourka, Griechenland
3 bath 175 m²
€ 540,000
Immobiliencode: 4-978 - Villa zum Verkauf in Kassandra Fourka für € 540.000. Diese 175 qm. D…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
1 bath 200 m²
€ 780,000
Property Code: HPS228 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €780.000 . This 200 sq. m.…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
1 bath 228 m²
€ 4,000,000
Immobiliencode: HPS112 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Kassandra Kallithea für 4.000.000 €. Diese 22…
Villa 2 Schlafzimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
1 bath 80 m²
€ 330,000
Immobiliencode: 4 -871 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Kassandra Afitos für 275.000 €. Diese 80 qm. …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
3 bath 230 m²
€ 850,000
Immobiliencode: 4-745 - Villa zum Verkauf in Kassandra Afitos für 850.000 €. Diese 230 sq. m…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
3 bath 155 m²
€ 520,000
Property Code: 1-292 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €520.000. This 155 sq. m. Vill…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
2 bath 200 m²
€ 780,000
Immobiliencode: 1-263 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Kassandra Kallithea für 650.000 €. Diese 250 s…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Kassandria, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kassandria, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 550,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf ein Haus mit einem großen Grundstück, umgeben von Wäldern an der West…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Fourka, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Fourka, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckige Villa von 134 qm in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. besteht aus 3 Schlafzimme…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Kassandria, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kassandria, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 350 Quadratmetern in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Das Erdgescho…
Villa 9 Zimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 400 qm in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Zu verkaufen zwei Einfamilienhäuser …
Villa 6 Schlafzimmerin Kassandria, Griechenland
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Kassandria, Griechenland
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Die Villa besteht aus drei Ebenen, von denen die erste ein großes Wohnzimmer in Kombination…
