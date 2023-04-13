Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Berghütte kaufen in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland

Villa 4 Zimmerin Katavolos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Katavolos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 150 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wo…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Pelekas, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pelekas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Chalikounas, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Chalikounas, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,150,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Es gibt Sonnenkollektoren für die Warmwas…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Kerasia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kerasia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Dies ist ein Komplex aus drei Villen im Dorf Kentroma im Nordosten von Korfu, etwa 25 km vom…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are solar panels for water hea…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Vranganiotika, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Vranganiotika, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Dieser Komplex besteht aus 2 Villen von 112 m² und 102 m² sowie einem Einfamilienhaus von 36…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Analipsi, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Korakades, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Korakades, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 …
Villa 12 Zimmerin Tsilivi, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Tsilivi, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer 9 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 7 Zimmerin Kato Agios Markos, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kato Agios Markos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 670,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Barbati, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 6,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 700 qm auf der Insel Korfu im Westen Griechenlands. Die V…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Nissaki, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Nissaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
Luxusvilla zum Verkauf auf der Insel Korfu. Die Villa ist komplett ausgestattet mit allem, w…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Alexandros, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Alexandros, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 185 qm auf den Ionischen Inseln. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,900,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 450 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Der Keller besteht aus 2 Schla…
Villa 10 Zimmerin Sokraki, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Sokraki, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 470 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Kassiopi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,800,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 325 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Der Keller besteht…
Villa 3 Zimmerin Kerasia, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Kerasia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Dassia, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Perithia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perithia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 1 Zimmerin Spartia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Spartia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 375,000
For sale villa of 146 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up fr…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 990,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Mouzaki, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Mouzaki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Afra, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Afra, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 400 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus …
Villa 4 Zimmerin Perithia, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Perithia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 220 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus ei…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Perithia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perithia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Perithia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perithia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 303 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Kastania, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kastania, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,300,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 450 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss be…

