Hauser mit Swimmingpool in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland

80 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmerin Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen Villa von 450 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Ein herrlicher Blick auf die Stadt, das M…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Milia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Milia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 296 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wo…
Haus 12 Schlafzimmerin Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Haus 12 Schlafzimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
570 m²
€ 1,980,000
Zu verkaufen 5-stöckiges Ferienhaus mit einer Fläche von 570 qm in Kefalonia. Der erste Stoc…
Haus 1 Zimmerin Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 146 m²
€ 375,000
Villa zum Verkauf mit einer Fläche von 146 qm in Kefalonia. Die Villa hat eine eckige Lage. …
Haus 5 Schlafzimmerin Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 204 m²
€ 600,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 204 qm auf der Insel Kreta. Der Keller besteht aus 2 Schla…
Haus 6 Schlafzimmerin Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Haus 6 Schlafzimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 346 m²
€ 2,995,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 346 qm in Kefalonia. Der Keller besteht aus einem Schlafzi…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Barbati, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 552,500
Zu verkaufen Villa von 251 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Die Unterkunft ver…
Stadthaus 4 Zimmerin demos kerkyras, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 422,500
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 224 Quadratmetern in Mittelgriechenland . Die Maisonette hat ein…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmerin Gouvia, Griechenland
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Katavolos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Katavolos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 150 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wo…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Pelekas, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pelekas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Chalikounas, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Chalikounas, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,150,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Es gibt Sonnenkollektoren für die Warmwas…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 153 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmerin Barbati, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
In the elite area of ​​Corfu, not far from the capital villa for sale. Major work has been c…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Kerasia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kerasia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Dies ist ein Komplex aus drei Villen im Dorf Kentroma im Nordosten von Korfu, etwa 25 km vom…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Barbati, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 6,900,000
Auf einer der schönsten und berühmtesten Inseln Griechenlands, Korfu, stehen Luxusvillen zum…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Nissaki, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Nissaki, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 3,500,000
We offer for sale a unique property located on the island of Corfu. It truly captures the be…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Longos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Longos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,000,000
Wir bieten Ihnen drei Luxusvillen in einem prestigeträchtigen Komplex der Insel Paxos. Der K…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Vranganiotika, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Vranganiotika, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Dieser Komplex besteht aus 2 Villen von 112 m² und 102 m² sowie einem Einfamilienhaus von 36…
Villa 3 Zimmerin Astrakeri, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Astrakeri, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
We offer you a luxury villa, located in the northern part of the island of Corfu. The Villa …
Villa 8 Zimmerin Lixouri, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Lixouri, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,995,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Benitses, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Benitses, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Korakades, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Korakades, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 …
Villa 1 Zimmerin Episkopiana, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Episkopiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
We offer you a small villa in a quiet secluded location within walking distance from the vil…
Villa 3 Zimmerin Longos, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Longos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The ground floor consists of liv…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Chlomatiana, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Chlomatiana, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Dassia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …

