Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
  4. Region Mittelgriechenland
  5. Villa

Villen am Meer in Regionalbezirk Euböa, Griechenland

Chalkida
21
demos chalkideon
21
Eretria
3
16 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer in Loukisia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Loukisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen Blick a…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Tragana, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Tragana, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 480 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Die Ei…
Villa 9 Zimmer in Ilia, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Ilia, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 2
€ 2,150,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 600 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3…
Villa 8 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Drosia, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Drosia, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 580 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus…
Villa 13 Zimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 13 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 13
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Ellinika, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Ellinika, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 250 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus…
Villa 6 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Avlida Strand, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Avlida Strand, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 …
Villa 1 Zimmer in Oropos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Oropos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten Villa bestehend aus 3 HäusernJedes Haus hat 3 Ebenen und besteht aus 1…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Panorama, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Panorama, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 8
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,650,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 910 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss b…

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Euböa, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen