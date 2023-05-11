Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Wohnimmobilien am Meer in Regionalbezirk Euböa, Griechenland

Chalkida
133
demos chalkideon
133
Nea Palatia
28
Eretria
16
demos istiaias-aidepsou
14
Amarynthos
6
Loutra Edipsou
4
Nea Artaki
4
85 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer in Loukisia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Loukisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen Blick a…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Tragana, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Tragana, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 480 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Die Ei…
Ferienhaus 6 Zimmer in Lihada, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Zimmer
Lihada, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The ow…
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 168,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 98 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht au…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Ferienhaus 8 Schlafzimmer in Kalamos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 8 Schlafzimmer
Kalamos, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 369 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer, …
Wohnung 1 Zimmer in Skala Oropou, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Skala Oropou, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 3/1
€ 53,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Malakonta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in Limni, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Limni, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer in Ritsona, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Ritsona, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 260 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzimm…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer in Skala Oropou, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Skala Oropou, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 580,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 225 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 9 Zimmer in Ilia, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Ilia, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 2
€ 2,150,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 600 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmer in Gouves, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmer
Gouves, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Etagenzahl 3
€ 430,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
Villa 8 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 10 Schlafzimmer in Seta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 10 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
Zimmer 14
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Loukisia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Loukisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Ano Vathia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ano Vathia, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 2/1
€ 55,650
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 43 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich im 2. Stock. …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Seta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer in Vathy, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Vathy, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 240,000
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Gymno, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Gymno, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in demos istiaias-aidepsou, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
demos istiaias-aidepsou, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 84,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Ferienhaus 11 Schlafzimmer in demos kymes - aliberiou, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 11 Schlafzimmer
demos kymes - aliberiou, Griechenland
Zimmer 13
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Kallithea, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 265,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Seta, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 65,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 63 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschos…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Seta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Euböa, Griechenland

