Realting.com
Griechenland
Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
Region Mittelgriechenland
Wohnimmobilien mit Bergblick kaufen in Regionalbezirk Euböa, Griechenland
Chalkida
133
demos chalkideon
133
Nea Palatia
28
Eretria
16
demos istiaias-aidepsou
14
Amarynthos
6
Loutra Edipsou
4
Nea Artaki
4
Alles löschen
Villa 1 Zimmer
Loukisia, Griechenland
1
1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen Blick a…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Tragana, Griechenland
7
1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 480 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Die Ei…
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
3
1
€ 168,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 98 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht au…
Ferienhaus 8 Schlafzimmer
Kalamos, Griechenland
11
5
1
€ 700,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 369 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer, …
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Psachna, Griechenland
3
1
2/1
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Villa 6 Zimmer
Sykamino, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 280 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Limni, Griechenland
5
2
1/1
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Ritsona, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 265,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 260 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzimm…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Skala Oropou, Griechenland
9
3
1
€ 580,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 225 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Pili, Griechenland
4
1
1
€ 140,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 80 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht au…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmer
Gouves, Griechenland
4
3
€ 430,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ano Vathia, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
demos istiaias-aidepsou, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 84,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Ferienhaus 11 Schlafzimmer
demos kymes - aliberiou, Griechenland
13
4
1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Seta, Griechenland
1
1
1/1
€ 28,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 65,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 63 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschos…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
4
1
1
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
7
2
1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Kryoneritis, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
4
2
1
€ 137,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
4
2
1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Gymno, Griechenland
4
2
1
€ 170,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 150 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa .Die Maisonette hat 3 Eben…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Nireos Strand, Griechenland
4
1
1
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Manikia, Griechenland
5
3
1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
3
2
1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
1
1
€ 82,000
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
