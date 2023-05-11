Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
  4. Region Mittelgriechenland

Wohnimmobilien mit Bergblick kaufen in Regionalbezirk Euböa, Griechenland

Chalkida
133
demos chalkideon
133
Nea Palatia
28
Eretria
16
demos istiaias-aidepsou
14
Amarynthos
6
Loutra Edipsou
4
Nea Artaki
4
79 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer in Loukisia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Loukisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen Blick a…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Tragana, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Tragana, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 480 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Die Ei…
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 168,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 98 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht au…
Ferienhaus 8 Schlafzimmer in Kalamos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 8 Schlafzimmer
Kalamos, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 369 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer, …
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Malakonta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Psachna, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Psachna, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 2/1
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Villa 6 Zimmer in Sykamino, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Sykamino, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 280 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in Limni, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Limni, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer in Ritsona, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Ritsona, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 260 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzimm…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer in Skala Oropou, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Skala Oropou, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 580,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 225 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Pili, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Pili, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 80 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht au…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmer in Gouves, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmer
Gouves, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Etagenzahl 3
€ 430,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Ano Vathia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ano Vathia, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in demos istiaias-aidepsou, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
demos istiaias-aidepsou, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 84,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Ferienhaus 11 Schlafzimmer in demos kymes - aliberiou, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 11 Schlafzimmer
demos kymes - aliberiou, Griechenland
Zimmer 13
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer in Seta, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Seta, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 28,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Seta, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 65,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 63 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschos…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Seta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Kryoneritis, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Kryoneritis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 137,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Gymno, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Gymno, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 150 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa .Die Maisonette hat 3 Eben…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Nireos Strand, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Nireos Strand, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Manikia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Manikia, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 82,000
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Euböa, Griechenland

mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
