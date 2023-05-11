Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Realting.com
Griechenland
Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
Region Mittelgriechenland
Hütten & cottages
Cottages mit Bergblick kaufen in Regionalbezirk Euböa, Griechenland
44 immobilienobjekte
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
3
1
€ 168,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 98 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht au…
Ferienhaus 8 Schlafzimmer
Kalamos, Griechenland
11
5
1
€ 700,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 369 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer, …
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Ritsona, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 265,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 260 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzimm…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Skala Oropou, Griechenland
9
3
1
€ 580,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 225 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Pili, Griechenland
4
1
1
€ 140,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 80 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht au…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmer
Gouves, Griechenland
4
3
€ 430,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ano Vathia, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
demos istiaias-aidepsou, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 84,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Ferienhaus 11 Schlafzimmer
demos kymes - aliberiou, Griechenland
13
4
1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
4
1
1
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Kryoneritis, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
4
2
1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Manikia, Griechenland
5
3
1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,100,000
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Sykamino, Griechenland
7
2
1
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 340 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Chalkoutsi, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 319,000
Zu verkaufen 1 -stöckiges Haus von 90 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Haus besteht aus 2 Schlaf…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Gymno, Griechenland
7
2
1
€ 230,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 204 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss be…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
demos dirphyon - messapion, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 245,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 101 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht a…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Kalochori-Pandichi, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 110,000
Zu verkaufen 2 - Stockwerk von 120 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Panorama, Griechenland
8
2
1
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Loukisia, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
3
2
1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 235,000
For sale 2-storey house of 375 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 4 b…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Markopoulo Oropou, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 260,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckiges Haus von 210 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht au…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Chalkoutsi, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 140,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckiges Haus von 148 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht au…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 180 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Der Untergeschoss besteht a…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
6
1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of li…
