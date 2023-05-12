Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Wohnimmobilien mit Bergblick kaufen in Eretria, Griechenland

14 immobilienobjekte total found
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 168,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 98 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht au…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Malakonta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 137,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 82,000
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer in Malakonta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
Villa 13 Zimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 13 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 13
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Malakonta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 89,000
For sale 1-storey house of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Malakonta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
