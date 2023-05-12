Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
9
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
Region Mittelgriechenland
demos chalkideon
Eretria
Wohnimmobilien mit Bergblick kaufen in Eretria, Griechenland
Alles löschen
14 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
3
1
€ 168,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 98 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht au…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
4
2
1
€ 137,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
4
2
1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
3
2
1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
1
1
€ 82,000
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,100,000
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
3
2
1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
Villa 13 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
13
7
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 89,000
For sale 1-storey house of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte