Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Epirus - Westmakedonien
Häuser
Hauser in Epirus - Westmakedonien, Griechenland
Ioannina
9
Ioannina Municipality
9
Kastoria
7
Municipality of Kastoria
7
Igoumenitsa Municipality
4
Preveza
4
Preveza Municipality
4
Florina
2
Municipality of Florina
2
Chloi
1
demos amyntaiou
1
demos kozanes
1
Kozani
1
Maniaki
1
Zeig mehr
Weniger anzeigen
Haus
Alles löschen
28 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
demos amyntaiou, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Neochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
Zu verkaufen alter Bau 2-stöckiges Haus von 80 qm in Epirus. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus ein…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Maniaki, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 330,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 330 qm in Nordgriechenland. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus ei…
Doppelhaus 10 Schlafzimmer
Preveza Municipality, Griechenland
4 bath
630 m²
Etagenzahl 2
€ 195,000
& Pi; & rho; e & vepsilon; & epsu; & eta; y & tau; & ita; & kappa; & Alpha; & Sigmaf;: & Pi;…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Preveza Municipality, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
300 m²
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,210,000
Π & rho; e & beta; & epson; & zeta; & alpha; & Mu; y & tau; & iota; & kappa; & alpha; & s…
Villa 6 Zimmer Luxuswohnungen
Sivota, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
213 m²
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Villa zum Verkauf in Sivota von Thesprotia für 900.000 € ( Liste Nr. W4065 ). Eine weitere E…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Tetralofo, Griechenland
1 bath
85 m²
€ 50,000
Immobiliencode: 1399 - ZU VERKAUFEN 2 Schlafzimmer, Haus mit einer Gesamtfläche von 85 m², 2…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Polyneri, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Polykarpi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 95,000
For sale 2-storey house of 189 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Neochori, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Epirus. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Kastritsa, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Drosopigi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 165,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Neokesaria, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 690,000
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ioannina Municipality, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Preveza Municipality, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Kastoria, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Leptokaria, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 240 qm in Epirus. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 157,500
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floo…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Chloi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 230,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 225 qm in Nordgriechenland. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 …
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Lavdas, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 640,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Mesovouni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 50,000
Hotel zum Verkauf in Mesovouni Thesprotia. Die Immobilie wird entweder ganz oder einzeln zum…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Mesovouni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 40,000
Hotel zum Verkauf in Mesovouni Thesprotia. Die Immobilie wird entweder ganz oder einzeln zum…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Mesovouni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 85,000
Hotel zum Verkauf in Mesovouni Thesprotia. Die Immobilie wird entweder ganz oder einzeln zum…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Áno Pedina, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Áno Pedina, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Áno Pedina, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Áno Pedina, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 410,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus . The maisonette has one level. The owners wi…
Immobilienangaben in Epirus - Westmakedonien, Griechenland
mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte