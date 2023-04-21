Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Hauser in Epirus - Westmakedonien, Griechenland

28 immobilienobjekte total found
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer in demos amyntaiou, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
demos amyntaiou, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Neochori, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Neochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
Zu verkaufen alter Bau 2-stöckiges Haus von 80 qm in Epirus. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus ein…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer in Maniaki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Maniaki, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 330,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 330 qm in Nordgriechenland. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus ei…
Doppelhaus 10 Schlafzimmer in Preveza Municipality, Griechenland
Doppelhaus 10 Schlafzimmer
Preveza Municipality, Griechenland
4 bath 630 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 195,000
€ 195,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Preveza Municipality, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Preveza Municipality, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 300 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,210,000
€ 1,210,000
Villa 6 Zimmer Luxuswohnungen in Sivota, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer Luxuswohnungen
Sivota, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 213 m² Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Villa zum Verkauf in Sivota von Thesprotia für 900.000 € ( Liste Nr. W4065 ). Eine weitere E…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer in Tetralofo, Griechenland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Tetralofo, Griechenland
1 bath 85 m²
€ 50,000
Immobiliencode: 1399 - ZU VERKAUFEN 2 Schlafzimmer, Haus mit einer Gesamtfläche von 85 m², 2…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Polyneri, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Polyneri, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Polykarpi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Polykarpi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 95,000
For sale 2-storey house of 189 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Neochori, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Neochori, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Epirus. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Kastritsa, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Kastritsa, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Kallithea, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Drosopigi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Drosopigi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 165,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Neokesaria, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Neokesaria, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 690,000
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Ioannina Municipality, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ioannina Municipality, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Preveza Municipality, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Preveza Municipality, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Kastoria, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Kastoria, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Leptokaria, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Leptokaria, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 240 qm in Epirus. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer in Agios Georgios, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 157,500
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floo…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Chloi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Chloi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 230,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 225 qm in Nordgriechenland. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 …
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Lavdas, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Lavdas, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 640,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer in Mesovouni, Griechenland
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Mesovouni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 50,000
Hotel zum Verkauf in Mesovouni Thesprotia. Die Immobilie wird entweder ganz oder einzeln zum…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer in Mesovouni, Griechenland
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Mesovouni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 40,000
Hotel zum Verkauf in Mesovouni Thesprotia. Die Immobilie wird entweder ganz oder einzeln zum…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer in Mesovouni, Griechenland
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Mesovouni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 85,000
Hotel zum Verkauf in Mesovouni Thesprotia. Die Immobilie wird entweder ganz oder einzeln zum…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer in Áno Pedina, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Áno Pedina, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer in Áno Pedina, Griechenland
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Áno Pedina, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer in Áno Pedina, Griechenland
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Áno Pedina, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer in Áno Pedina, Griechenland
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Áno Pedina, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 410,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus . The maisonette has one level. The owners wi…

Immobilienangaben in Epirus - Westmakedonien, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
