Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
9
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Makedonien - Thrakien
Region Ostmakedonien und Thrakien
Häuser
Hauser in Region Ostmakedonien und Thrakien, Griechenland
Kavala
233
Kavala Prefecture
233
Thassos
9
Xanthi
9
Xanthi Municipality
9
Drama
8
Drama Municipality
8
Gemeinde Thasos
8
Limenaria
8
Krinides
5
Keramoti
4
Nikisiani
3
Zeig mehr
Weniger anzeigen
Haus
Alles löschen
254 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
Haus 1 Schlafzimmer
Thassos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 60,000
Property Code: 11289 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €60.000 . This 35 sq. m. furnish…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Skala Sotiros, Griechenland
4
2
2
€ 630,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 126 qm auf der Insel Thassos. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus …
Haus
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
120 m²
€ 78,000
Kavala, Pentakosia: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 120 sq.m. It consists of a gro…
Haus 2 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
2
2
140 m²
€ 105,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 140 sq.m. in 911 sq.m. 3…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
2
1
€ 120,000
Property Code: 11282 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Theologos for €120.000 . This 118 sq. m. fur…
Haus 2 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
2
2
140 m²
€ 105,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached house 140sq.m., in a residenti…
Haus 2 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
2
1
120 m²
€ 205,000
Kavala, Prophet Ilias: Detached house for sale 120 sq.m. in 250 sq.m. plot in very good cond…
Haus 2 Zimmer
Agios Andreas, Griechenland
2
1
72 m²
€ 155,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: Excellent new Detached house for sale 72 sq.m. on 1 level in 131s…
Haus 1 Schlafzimmer
Ormos Prinou, Griechenland
1
1
€ 105,000
Immobiliencode: 11272 - Haus zum Verkauf in Thasos Ormos Prinou für € 105.000 . Diese 45 qm.…
Haus 1 Badezimmer
Amisiana, Griechenland
1
180 m²
€ 60,000
Eleftheroupolis, Amisiana: THROUGH AN AUCTION Available Detached house with tiled roof 180 s…
Haus 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
1
1
92 m²
€ 275,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction. DETACHED HOUSE for sale in a 5-HOUSE COMPLEX.…
Haus 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
1
1
92 m²
€ 275,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction. DETACHED HOUSE for sale in a 5-HOUSE COMPLEX.…
Haus 2 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
2
1
111 m²
€ 320,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction For sale MONOKATOIKIA 111sq.m. luxury and at a…
Haus 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
1
1
92 m²
€ 265,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction FOR SALE DETACHED HOUSE 92TM. IN A COMPLEX OF …
Haus 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
1
1
92 m²
€ 265,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction FOR SALE DETACHED HOUSE 92TM. IN A COMPLEX OF …
Haus
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
77 m²
€ 37,900
Kavala, Potamoudia: Detached house 77 sq.m. in 129 sq.m. plot. It was built in 1964 and has …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Dadia, Griechenland
7
3
2
€ 290,000
Zu verkaufen ein Einfamilienhaus von 350 qm. von ausgezeichneter Konstruktion in Vororten vo…
Haus 1 Schlafzimmer
Gemeinde Thasos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 58,000
Immobiliencode: 11248 - Haus zum Verkauf in Thasos Panagia für € 58.000 . Diese 47 qm. Das m…
Haus 5 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
5
2
188 m²
€ 179,000
Detached home for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 179.000€ (Listing No…
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
3
2
€ 300,000
Immobiliencode: 11239 - Maisonette ZU VERKAUFEN in Thasos Skala Rachoniou für € 300.000 . Di…
Haus 1 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
1
60 m²
€ 68,000
Detached home for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ654). Anothe…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Kallirachi, Griechenland
2
1
€ 95,000
Immobiliencode: 11234 - Haus zum Verkauf in Thasos Kallirachi für € 95.000 . Diese 140 qm. …
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
demos pangaiou, Griechenland
3
3
€ 185,000
Immobiliencode: 11233 - Haus zum Verkauf im Eleftheroupoli-Zentrum für € 185.000 Exklusivitä…
Haus
demos pangaiou, Griechenland
€ 30,000
Immobiliencode: 11236 - Haus zum Verkauf im Eleftheroupoli-Zentrum für € 30.000. Diese 160 q…
Haus
Sotiras, Griechenland
€ 40,000
Immobiliencode: 11222 - Haus zum Verkauf in Thasos Sotiras für € 40.000 Exklusivität. Diese …
Haus 6 Zimmer
Chortokopi, Griechenland
6
5
319 m²
€ 550,000
Eleftheroupoli, Hortokopi: Detached house for sale 319 sq.m. 2-level luxury house on a priva…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Limenaria, Griechenland
2
2
€ 142,000
Immobiliencode: 11216 - Maisonette ZU VERKAUFEN in Thasos Limenaria für € 142.000 . Diese 10…
Haus 3 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
3
2
200 m²
€ 160,000
Kavala, Potamoudia: Unfinished 3-storey building for sale, total area 200 sq.m. Consisting o…
Haus 4 Zimmer
Eleftheroupoli, Griechenland
4
2
180 m²
2
€ 210,000
Detached home for sale in Center, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 210.000€ (Listing …
Haus 2 Zimmer
Amisiana, Griechenland
2
1
168 m²
1
€ 80,000
Detached home for sale in Amisiana, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
3
...
9
Immobilienangaben in Region Ostmakedonien und Thrakien, Griechenland
mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte