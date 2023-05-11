Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Hauser in Region Ostmakedonien und Thrakien, Griechenland

Kavala
233
Kavala Prefecture
233
Thassos
9
Xanthi
9
Xanthi Municipality
9
Drama
8
Drama Municipality
8
Gemeinde Thasos
8
254 immobilienobjekte total found
Haus 1 Schlafzimmer in Thassos, Griechenland
Haus 1 Schlafzimmer
Thassos, Griechenland
Schlafräume 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
€ 60,000
Property Code: 11289 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €60.000 . This 35 sq. m. furnish…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Skala Sotiros, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Skala Sotiros, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 2
€ 630,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 126 qm auf der Insel Thassos. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus …
Haus in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Fläche 120 m²
€ 78,000
 Kavala, Pentakosia: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 120 sq.m. It consists of a gro…
Haus 2 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 140 m²
€ 105,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 140 sq.m. in 911 sq.m. 3…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
Schlafräume 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
€ 120,000
Property Code: 11282 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Theologos for €120.000 . This 118 sq. m. fur…
Haus 2 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 140 m²
€ 105,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached house 140sq.m., in a residenti…
Haus 2 Zimmer in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 120 m²
€ 205,000
Kavala, Prophet Ilias: Detached house for sale 120 sq.m. in 250 sq.m. plot in very good cond…
Haus 2 Zimmer in Agios Andreas, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Agios Andreas, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 72 m²
€ 155,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: Excellent new Detached house for sale 72 sq.m. on 1 level in 131s…
Haus 1 Schlafzimmer in Ormos Prinou, Griechenland
Haus 1 Schlafzimmer
Ormos Prinou, Griechenland
Schlafräume 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
€ 105,000
Immobiliencode: 11272 - Haus zum Verkauf in Thasos Ormos Prinou für € 105.000 . Diese 45 qm.…
Haus 1 Badezimmer in Amisiana, Griechenland
Haus 1 Badezimmer
Amisiana, Griechenland
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 180 m²
€ 60,000
Eleftheroupolis, Amisiana: THROUGH AN AUCTION Available Detached house with tiled roof 180 s…
Haus 1 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 92 m²
€ 275,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction. DETACHED HOUSE for sale in a 5-HOUSE COMPLEX.…
Haus 1 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 92 m²
€ 275,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction. DETACHED HOUSE for sale in a 5-HOUSE COMPLEX.…
Haus 2 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 111 m²
€ 320,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction For sale MONOKATOIKIA 111sq.m. luxury and at a…
Haus 1 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 92 m²
€ 265,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction FOR SALE DETACHED HOUSE 92TM. IN A COMPLEX OF …
Haus 1 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 92 m²
€ 265,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction FOR SALE DETACHED HOUSE 92TM. IN A COMPLEX OF …
Haus in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Fläche 77 m²
€ 37,900
Kavala, Potamoudia: Detached house 77 sq.m. in 129 sq.m. plot. It was built in 1964 and has …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Dadia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Dadia, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 2
€ 290,000
Zu verkaufen ein Einfamilienhaus von 350 qm. von ausgezeichneter Konstruktion in Vororten vo…
Haus 1 Schlafzimmer in Gemeinde Thasos, Griechenland
Haus 1 Schlafzimmer
Gemeinde Thasos, Griechenland
Schlafräume 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
€ 58,000
Immobiliencode: 11248 - Haus zum Verkauf in Thasos Panagia für € 58.000 . Diese 47 qm. Das m…
Haus 5 Zimmer in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 5 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 188 m²
€ 179,000
Detached home for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 179.000€ (Listing No…
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer in Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
Schlafräume 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
€ 300,000
Immobiliencode: 11239 - Maisonette ZU VERKAUFEN in Thasos Skala Rachoniou für € 300.000 . Di…
Haus 1 Zimmer in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 1 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Fläche 60 m²
€ 68,000
Detached home for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ654). Anothe…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer in Kallirachi, Griechenland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Kallirachi, Griechenland
Schlafräume 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
€ 95,000
Immobiliencode: 11234 - Haus zum Verkauf in Thasos Kallirachi für € 95.000 . Diese 140 qm. …
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer in demos pangaiou, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
demos pangaiou, Griechenland
Schlafräume 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
€ 185,000
Immobiliencode: 11233 - Haus zum Verkauf im Eleftheroupoli-Zentrum für € 185.000 Exklusivitä…
Haus in demos pangaiou, Griechenland
Haus
demos pangaiou, Griechenland
€ 30,000
Immobiliencode: 11236 - Haus zum Verkauf im Eleftheroupoli-Zentrum für € 30.000. Diese 160 q…
Haus in Sotiras, Griechenland
Haus
Sotiras, Griechenland
€ 40,000
Immobiliencode: 11222 - Haus zum Verkauf in Thasos Sotiras für € 40.000 Exklusivität. Diese …
Haus 6 Zimmer in Chortokopi, Griechenland
Haus 6 Zimmer
Chortokopi, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Fläche 319 m²
€ 550,000
Eleftheroupoli, Hortokopi: Detached house for sale 319 sq.m. 2-level luxury house on a priva…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer in Limenaria, Griechenland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Limenaria, Griechenland
Schlafräume 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
€ 142,000
Immobiliencode: 11216 - Maisonette ZU VERKAUFEN in Thasos Limenaria für € 142.000 . Diese 10…
Haus 3 Zimmer in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 3 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 200 m²
€ 160,000
Kavala, Potamoudia: Unfinished 3-storey building for sale, total area 200 sq.m. Consisting o…
Haus 4 Zimmer in Eleftheroupoli, Griechenland
Haus 4 Zimmer
Eleftheroupoli, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 180 m²
Stockwerk 2
€ 210,000
Detached home for sale in Center, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 210.000€ (Listing …
Haus 2 Zimmer in Amisiana, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Amisiana, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 168 m²
Stockwerk 1
€ 80,000
Detached home for sale in Amisiana, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing…

Immobilienangaben in Region Ostmakedonien und Thrakien, Griechenland

