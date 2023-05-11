Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Wohnimmobilien in Region Ostmakedonien und Thrakien, Griechenland

Kavala
502
Kavala Prefecture
502
Thassos
15
Xanthi
15
Xanthi Municipality
15
Drama
14
Drama Municipality
14
Limenaria
9
437 immobilienobjekte total found
Haus 1 Schlafzimmer in Thassos, Griechenland
Haus 1 Schlafzimmer
Thassos, Griechenland
Schlafräume 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
€ 60,000
Property Code: 11289 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €60.000 . This 35 sq. m. furnish…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Skala Sotiros, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Skala Sotiros, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 2
€ 630,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 126 qm auf der Insel Thassos. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus …
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 174 m²
Stockwerk 1
€ 250,000
Kavala, Center: For sale privileged apartment 174 sq.m. (net 157sqm) on the 1st floor of a b…
Haus in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Fläche 120 m²
€ 78,000
 Kavala, Pentakosia: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 120 sq.m. It consists of a gro…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 64 m²
Stockwerk 2
€ 68,400
 Kavala, Center: THROUGH AUCTION Available corner Apartment 64 sq.m. in 597 sq.m. plot on th…
Haus 2 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 140 m²
€ 105,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 140 sq.m. in 911 sq.m. 3…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in Eleftheroupoli, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Eleftheroupoli, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 126 m²
Stockwerk 1
€ 120,000
 Eleftheroupolis, Center: For sale bright Apartment 126sq.m. facade on the 1st floor with au…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 145 m²
Stockwerk 1
€ 195,000
Apartment for sale in Agia Paraskeui, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 195.000€ (Listing No Ν…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
Schlafräume 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
€ 120,000
Property Code: 11282 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Theologos for €120.000 . This 118 sq. m. fur…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 102 m²
Stockwerk 3
€ 200,000
Kavala, Kalamitsa: Apartment for sale 102 sq.m. on the 3rd floor of the building. It consist…
Haus 2 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 140 m²
€ 105,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached house 140sq.m., in a residenti…
Haus 2 Zimmer in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 120 m²
€ 205,000
Kavala, Prophet Ilias: Detached house for sale 120 sq.m. in 250 sq.m. plot in very good cond…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 122 m²
Stockwerk 1
€ 135,000
Kavala, Agios Georgios: For sale corner Apartment 122 sq.m. in a very central location, fron…
Wohnung 4 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 162 m²
€ 300,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for sale 162 sq.m. on a plot of 314 sq.m. on 3 levels.…
Haus 2 Zimmer in Agios Andreas, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer
Agios Andreas, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 72 m²
€ 155,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: Excellent new Detached house for sale 72 sq.m. on 1 level in 131s…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in Agios Andreas, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Agios Andreas, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 105 m²
€ 195,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale: 105 sq.m. detached house. maisonette on a plot of exclu…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in Agios Andreas, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Agios Andreas, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 105 m²
€ 195,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale under construction Detached Maisonette with 191 sq.m plo…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer in Nea Peramos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Nea Peramos, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 84 m²
Stockwerk 2
€ 190,000
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 84 sq.m. under construction, 2 levels communica…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer in Nea Peramos, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Nea Peramos, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 78 m²
€ 160,000
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 78 sq.m. under construction, 2 levels communica…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 150 m²
Stockwerk 2
€ 177,000
 Kavala, Kipoupoli: THROUGH AUCTION Available Floor apartment 150 sq.m. in 305 sq.m. plot on…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer in Amygdaleonas, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Amygdaleonas, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 222 m²
€ 154,300
 Philippi, Amygdaleonas: THROUGH AUCTION Available Maisonette 222 sq.m., in a residential co…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 88 m²
€ 220,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 88 sq.m. in a …
Wohnung 1 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 51 m²
Stockwerk 1
€ 125,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 51 m²
€ 145,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 111 m²
€ 300,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction, 111 sq.m. maisonette for sale. luxury on the …
Wohnung 2 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 64 m²
Stockwerk 1
€ 160,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 64 m²
€ 180,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 87 m²
€ 220,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 87 sq.m. in a …
Wohnung 1 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 51 m²
Stockwerk 1
€ 125,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer in Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Nea Iraklitsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 51 m²
€ 135,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…

