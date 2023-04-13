Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region der Ionischen Inseln
demos kerkyras
Villa
Villa am meer in demos kerkyras, Griechenland
Korfu
85
Villa
Alles löschen
56 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen Villa von 450 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Ein herrlicher Blick auf die Stadt, das M…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 552,500
Zu verkaufen Villa von 251 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Die Unterkunft ver…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Katavolos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 150 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wo…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Sinarades, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 137 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pelekas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Chalikounas, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,150,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Es gibt Sonnenkollektoren für die Warmwas…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Benitses, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,650,000
Zu verkaufen 2 Häuser von 120 qm und 280 qm an der Küste von Tsaki Benitses im Südosten von …
Villa 6 Zimmer mit Investitionen
Sivota, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
178 m²
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Villa zum Verkauf in Sivota von Thesprotia für 750.000€ (Inserat Nr. W4064). Eine …
Villa 10 Zimmer
Sivota, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
330 m²
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,800,000
Villa zum Verkauf in Center, Sivota von Thesprotia für 1.800.000 € ( Bestehend Nr. W4112 ). …
Villa 8 Zimmer
Viros, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 302 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Das Untergeschoss …
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kerasia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Dies ist ein Komplex aus drei Villen im Dorf Kentroma im Nordosten von Korfu, etwa 25 km vom…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are solar panels for water hea…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 6,900,000
Auf einer der schönsten und berühmtesten Inseln Griechenlands, Korfu, stehen Luxusvillen zum…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Vranganiotika, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Dieser Komplex besteht aus 2 Villen von 112 m² und 102 m² sowie einem Einfamilienhaus von 36…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Astrakeri, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
We offer you a luxury villa, located in the northern part of the island of Corfu. The Villa …
Villa 1 Zimmer
Korakades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
On the coast with stunning views, for sale villa of 250 sqm with a private garden of 900 sq.…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Korakades, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 …
Villa 3 Zimmer
Longos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The ground floor consists of liv…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kato Agios Markos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 670,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 6,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 700 qm auf der Insel Korfu im Westen Griechenlands. Die V…
Villa 13 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
13 Anzahl der Zimmer
8 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 584 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Der Keller besteht aus 5 Wohnz…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Nissaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
Luxusvilla zum Verkauf auf der Insel Korfu. Die Villa ist komplett ausgestattet mit allem, w…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,900,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 450 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Der Keller besteht aus 2 Schla…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,800,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 325 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Der Keller besteht…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Kerasia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
Immobilienangaben in demos kerkyras, Griechenland
mit Bergblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte