Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Makedonien - Thrakien
  4. Zentralmakedonien
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Villa

Villen in demos kassandras, Griechenland

Kassandria
18
248 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 12 Schlafzimmer in Pefkochori, Griechenland
Villa 12 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
6 bath 450 m²
€ 1,560,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3895 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Pefkochori für € 1.560.000 . Diese 4…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Pefkochori, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath 160 m²
€ 580,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3885 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Pefkochori für € 580.000 . Diese 160…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Pefkochori, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath 160 m²
€ 570,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3886 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Pefkochori für € 570.000 . Diese 160…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Pefkochori, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath 160 m²
€ 620,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3887 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Pefkochori für € 620.000 . Diese 160…
Villa 16 Schlafzimmer in Pefkochori, Griechenland
Villa 16 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
8 bath 640 m²
€ 2,510,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3888 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Pefkochori für € 2.510.000 . Diese 6…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Pefkochori, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath 150 m²
€ 520,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3892 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Pefkochori für € 520.000 . Diese 150…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Pefkochori, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath 150 m²
€ 460,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3893 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Pefkochori für € 460.000 . Diese 150…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Pefkochori, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath 150 m²
€ 580,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3894 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Pefkochori für € 580.000 . Diese 150…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Pefkochori, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath 160 m²
€ 740,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3883 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Pefkochori für € 740.000 . Diese 160…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Polychrono, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 3-stöckige Villa von 175 qm in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Das Erdgeschoss be…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Polychrono, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 3-stöckige Villa von 175 qm in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Das Erdgeschoss be…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Polychrono, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 3-stöckige Villa von 175 qm in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Das Erdgeschoss be…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Polychrono, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 3-stöckige Villa von 175 qm in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Das Erdgeschoss be…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Pefkochori, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath 120 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
3 bath 100 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1214 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €350.000 . This 100 sq. m.…
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer in Chaniotis, Griechenland
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer
Chaniotis, Griechenland
3 bath 120 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1213 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €350.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer in Paliouri, Griechenland
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Paliouri, Griechenland
5 bath 250 m²
€ 960,000
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Polychrono, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
4 bath 170 m²
€ 625,000
Property Code: 3-1206 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €625.000 . This 170 sq. m. …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Polychrono, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
2 bath 175 m²
€ 625,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3687 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Plichrono für € 625.000 . Diese 175 …
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Paliouri, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Paliouri, Griechenland
3 bath 160 m²
€ 750,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3677 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Paliouri für € 750.000 . Diese 160 q…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Chaniotis, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Chaniotis, Griechenland
3 bath 130 m²
€ 360,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3670 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Chaniotis für € 360.000 . Diese 130 …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Chaniotis, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Chaniotis, Griechenland
3 bath 130 m²
€ 380,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3671 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Chaniotis für € 380.000 . Diese 130 …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Chaniotis, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Chaniotis, Griechenland
3 bath 130 m²
€ 420,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3672 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Chaniotis für € 420.000 . Diese 130 …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Chaniotis, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Chaniotis, Griechenland
2 bath 160 m²
€ 500,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3664 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Chaniotis für € 500.000 . Diese 160 …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Chaniotis, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Chaniotis, Griechenland
2 bath 175 m²
€ 550,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3665 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Pallini Chaniotis für € 550.000 . Diese 175 …
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Polychrono, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
3 bath 120 m²
€ 355,000
Property Code: 4-1190 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €355.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Polychrono, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Polychrono, Griechenland
3 bath 120 m²
€ 375,000
Property Code: 3-1191 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €375.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Pefkochori, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath 120 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1132 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €350.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Pefkochori, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Pefkochori, Griechenland
2 bath 120 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: 3-1133 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €450.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 6 Zimmer in Moles Kalyves, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Moles Kalyves, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,070,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 330 qm in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Der Untergeschoss besteht…

Immobilienangaben in demos kassandras, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen