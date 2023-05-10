Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region Peloponnes
  5. Villa

Villen mit Swimmingpool in Regionalbezirk Korinthia, Griechenland

Municipality of Corinth
12
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
12
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Korinth
9
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
9
Loutraki
4
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
3
17 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,650,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 610,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 2 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 2 Zimmer in Pisia, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,380,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in sykia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
sykia, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Perachora, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perachora, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 890,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Porto Germeno, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Porto Germeno, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,800,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kamari, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kamari, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 670,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Laliotis, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Laliotis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 840,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kariotika, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kariotika, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 2
€ 590,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in ano loutro, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
ano loutro, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Korinthia, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen