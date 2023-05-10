Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
9
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region Peloponnes
Villa
Villen am Meer in Regionalbezirk Korinthia, Griechenland
Municipality of Corinth
12
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
12
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Korinth
9
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
9
Loutraki
4
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
3
Villa
Alles löschen
27 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,650,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
6
1
1
€ 380,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 610,000
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
10
7
1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
5
3
1
€ 750,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
1
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 2 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
2
1
1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 2 Zimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
2
1
1
€ 750,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
8
5
1
€ 1,380,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
melissi, Griechenland
6
1
1
€ 640,000
Villa 10 Zimmer
Agia Sotira, Griechenland
10
3
1
€ 1,060,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perachora, Griechenland
6
7
1
€ 890,000
Villa 11 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
11
5
1
€ 1,060,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Porto Germeno, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,800,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kamari, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 450,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ryto, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 430,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 670,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
rozena, Griechenland
6
3
1
€ 480,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
melissi, Griechenland
5
3
1
€ 470,000
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
10
2
1
€ 1,200,000
Villa 9 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
9
5
1
€ 1,750,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Perachora, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
7
3
1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
5
3
1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kariotika, Griechenland
5
2
2
€ 590,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
ano loutro, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 700,000
Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Korinthia, Griechenland
mit Bergblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte