  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region Peloponnes

Wohnimmobilien mit Swimmingpool in Regionalbezirk Korinthia, Griechenland

Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
80
Municipality of Corinth
72
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
72
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
41
Loutraki
36
Korinth
34
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
23
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
21
Zeig mehr
26 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,650,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 610,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 2 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in kallithea, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 195,000
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer in kallithea, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
Villa 2 Zimmer in Pisia, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,380,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in sykia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
sykia, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pisia, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 350,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Perachora, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perachora, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 890,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Laliotis, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Laliotis, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 146,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Paralia, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Paralia, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 2/1
€ 156,900
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Paralia, Griechenland
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Paralia, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in sykia, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
sykia, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 145,000
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 580,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Porto Germeno, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Porto Germeno, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,800,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kamari, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kamari, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 670,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Laliotis, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Laliotis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 840,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kariotika, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kariotika, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 2
€ 590,000
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in korphos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
korphos, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in ano loutro, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
ano loutro, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Korinthia, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
