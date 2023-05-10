Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region Peloponnes

Wohnimmobilien am Meer in Regionalbezirk Korinthia, Griechenland

Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
80
Municipality of Corinth
72
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
72
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
41
Loutraki
36
Korinth
34
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
23
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
21
151 immobilienobjekt total found
Villa 1 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,650,000
Ferienhaus 5 Zimmer in Geliniatika, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Zimmer
Geliniatika, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 320,000
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in bochaiko, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
bochaiko, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 100,000
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Etagenzahl 2
€ 2,300,000
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Alepochori, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Alepochori, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 270,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Mertikeika, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
Wohnung 1 Zimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 70,000
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 610,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 3/1
€ 205,000
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 275,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 2 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in kallithea, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer in Alepochori, Griechenland
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Alepochori, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Alepochori, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Alepochori, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 3
€ 180,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in kallithea, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Stockwerk 1/1
€ 195,000
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in kallithea, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 375,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 110,000
Stadthaus 5 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Stadthaus 5 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Etagenzahl 3
€ 190,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 275,000
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 165,000
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in nerantza, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
nerantza, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
Villa 2 Zimmer in Pisia, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer in kokkoni, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
kokkoni, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Korinthia, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
