Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region Peloponnes
Wohnimmobilien mit Bergblick kaufen in Regionalbezirk Korinthia, Griechenland
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
80
Municipality of Corinth
72
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
72
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
41
Loutraki
36
Korinth
34
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
23
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
21
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
19
Municipal Unit of Velos
18
Municipality of Sikyona
16
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
11
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
8
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
7
Municipal Unit of Evrostina
7
Municipal Unit of Saronikos
7
Xylokastro
4
Zeig mehr
Weniger anzeigen
Alles löschen
127 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,650,000
Stadthaus 4 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
4
1
€ 155,000
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Alepochori, Griechenland
4
2
1
€ 270,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
6
1
1
€ 380,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 610,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
4
2
1
€ 265,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
2
1
3/1
€ 205,000
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
4
2
1
€ 275,000
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
3
1
1/1
€ 180,000
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
10
7
1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 2 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
2
1
1
€ 1,100,000
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 900,000
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Alepochori, Griechenland
1
1
€ 200,000
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Alepochori, Griechenland
4
1
3
€ 180,000
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 375,000
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
2
1
1
€ 110,000
Stadthaus 5 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
5
3
€ 190,000
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
5
1
1
€ 275,000
Villa 2 Zimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
2
1
1
€ 750,000
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 450,000
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 300,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 1,500,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
nerantza, Griechenland
4
2
1/1
€ 210,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
melissi, Griechenland
6
1
1
€ 640,000
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Agia Sotira, Griechenland
4
1
€ 375,000
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
5
1
1
€ 375,000
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
5
1
1
€ 270,000
Villa 10 Zimmer
Agia Sotira, Griechenland
10
3
1
€ 1,060,000
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Agia Sotira, Griechenland
1
1
€ 110,000
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 210,000
