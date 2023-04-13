Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region der Ionischen Inseln
  5. demos kerkyras
  6. Villa

Villa mit Swimmingpool in Korfu, Griechenland

61 immobilienobjekt total found
Villa 1 Zimmerin Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen Villa von 450 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Ein herrlicher Blick auf die Stadt, das M…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Barbati, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 552,500
Zu verkaufen Villa von 251 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Die Unterkunft ver…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Katavolos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Katavolos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 150 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wo…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Pelekas, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pelekas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Chalikounas, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Chalikounas, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,150,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Es gibt Sonnenkollektoren für die Warmwas…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 153 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Kerasia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kerasia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Dies ist ein Komplex aus drei Villen im Dorf Kentroma im Nordosten von Korfu, etwa 25 km vom…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Barbati, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 6,900,000
Auf einer der schönsten und berühmtesten Inseln Griechenlands, Korfu, stehen Luxusvillen zum…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Nissaki, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Nissaki, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 3,500,000
We offer for sale a unique property located on the island of Corfu. It truly captures the be…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Longos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Longos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,000,000
Wir bieten Ihnen drei Luxusvillen in einem prestigeträchtigen Komplex der Insel Paxos. Der K…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Vranganiotika, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Vranganiotika, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Dieser Komplex besteht aus 2 Villen von 112 m² und 102 m² sowie einem Einfamilienhaus von 36…
Villa 3 Zimmerin Astrakeri, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Astrakeri, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
We offer you a luxury villa, located in the northern part of the island of Corfu. The Villa …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Korakades, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Korakades, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 …
Villa 1 Zimmerin Episkopiana, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Episkopiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
We offer you a small villa in a quiet secluded location within walking distance from the vil…
Villa 3 Zimmerin Longos, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Longos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The ground floor consists of liv…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Chlomatiana, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Chlomatiana, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Dassia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 7 Zimmerin Kato Agios Markos, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kato Agios Markos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 670,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
Zu verkaufen 1 -stöckige Villa von 188 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. besteht aus 5 Schl…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Barbati, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 6,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 700 qm auf der Insel Korfu im Westen Griechenlands. Die V…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Nissaki, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Nissaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
Luxusvilla zum Verkauf auf der Insel Korfu. Die Villa ist komplett ausgestattet mit allem, w…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,900,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 450 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Der Keller besteht aus 2 Schla…
Villa 10 Zimmerin Sokraki, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Sokraki, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 470 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Kassiopi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,800,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 325 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Der Keller besteht…
Villa 3 Zimmerin Kerasia, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Kerasia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Dassia, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Perithia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perithia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …

Immobilienangaben in Korfu, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen