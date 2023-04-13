Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region der Ionischen Inseln
demos kerkyras
Villa
Berghütte kaufen in Korfu, Griechenland
Villa
Alles löschen
43 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Villa 4 Zimmer
Katavolos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 150 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wo…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pelekas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Chalikounas, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,150,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Es gibt Sonnenkollektoren für die Warmwas…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kerasia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Dies ist ein Komplex aus drei Villen im Dorf Kentroma im Nordosten von Korfu, etwa 25 km vom…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are solar panels for water hea…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Vranganiotika, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Dieser Komplex besteht aus 2 Villen von 112 m² und 102 m² sowie einem Einfamilienhaus von 36…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Korakades, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 …
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kato Agios Markos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 670,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 6,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 700 qm auf der Insel Korfu im Westen Griechenlands. Die V…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Nissaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
Luxusvilla zum Verkauf auf der Insel Korfu. Die Villa ist komplett ausgestattet mit allem, w…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,900,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 450 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Der Keller besteht aus 2 Schla…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Sokraki, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 470 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus …
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,800,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 325 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Der Keller besteht…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Kerasia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perithia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 5 Zimmer
Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 990,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Afra, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 400 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus …
Villa 4 Zimmer
Perithia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 220 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus ei…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perithia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perithia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 303 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kastania, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,300,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 450 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Das Erdgeschoss be…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kira Chrisikou, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mantouki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 250 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Das Untergeschoss …
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kira Chrisikou, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckige Villa von 350 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus …
Villa 5 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 270 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Der Untergeschoss …
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
Immobilienangaben in Korfu, Griechenland
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte