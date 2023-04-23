Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Region Kreta
Regionalbezirk Chania
Villa
Villen mit Swimmingpool in Regionalbezirk Chania, Griechenland
Chania
33
Platanias Municipality
17
Agia Marina
4
Kissamos Municipality
4
Kantanos - Selinos Municipality
1
Kissamos
1
Villa
Alles löschen
52 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Villa 4 Zimmer
Stylos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 747,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 300 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Extras in der Unte…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Perivolia, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,920,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 500 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Extras in der Unte…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Maleme, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 740,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 210 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Extras in der Unterkunft enthalten: Par…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Chania, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 705,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 231 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Extras in der Unte…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Nopigia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 485,000
For sale is a beautiful house of 100 sq.m. near Kolymvari, in Chania of Crete island. The 3 …
Villa 4 Zimmer
Aroni, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kalives, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 6 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 295,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 198 qm auf Kreta. Der Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Abst…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 289,000
For sale is an under construction villa 198 sq.m. in Kolymvari area, Chania region. The thre…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen ist eine Villa mit 3 Schlafzimmer in der Region Kolymbari im Nordwesten Kretas.…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Marathokefala, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa 13 Zimmer
Korakies, Griechenland
13 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 2
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 1 Zimmer
Xirosterni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale is a villa of 340 sq.m in a secluded location near Georgioupoli. The villa consists…
Villa 1 Zimmer
koumpeles, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa zu verkaufen 750 qm auf einem Grundstück von 4.300 qm. Die Villa verfügt über 5 Schlaf…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kolimbari Hafen, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,300,000
Zu verkaufen ist eine neu erbaute Villa auf der Insel Kreta, der Gegend von Chania, nur 130 …
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 750,000
Hat einen herrlichen Meer- und Bergblick, in der Nähe des Dorfes Koloumbari auf Kreta. Die 2…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Sternes, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 4
€ 700,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 330 qm auf Kreta. Der Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Abs…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
Die Villa ist in zwei Teile eines ähnlichen Grundrisses unterteilt. Jedes Teil verfügt im er…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kokkino Chorio, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Pazinos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 875,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckige Villa von 195 qm auf Kreta. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzi…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kampani, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 795,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 235 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer m…
Villa 10 Zimmer
koumpeles, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kampani, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 256 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Kato Stalos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 420 Quadratmetern auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus …
Villa 9 Zimmer
Ligides, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kalives, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 232 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Stylos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen sind zwei identische Villen mit wunderschönem Meerblick in Chania. Jede Villa h…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Plaka, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 462,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 120 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer m…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Tavronitis, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 960,000
Ein Komplex aus zwei dreistöckigen Villen mit einer Fläche von jeweils 270 m² auf der Insel …
Villa 4 Zimmer
Drapanos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 710,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 245 qm auf Kreta. Das Semikeller besteht aus einem Fitness…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Chania, Griechenland
mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte