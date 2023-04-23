Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villen mit Swimmingpool in Regionalbezirk Chania, Griechenland

52 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 4 Zimmer in Stylos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Stylos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 747,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 300 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Extras in der Unte…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Perivolia, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Perivolia, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,920,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 500 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Extras in der Unte…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Maleme, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Maleme, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 740,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 210 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Extras in der Unterkunft enthalten: Par…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Chania, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Chania, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 705,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 231 qm in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Extras in der Unte…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Nopigia, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Nopigia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 485,000
For sale is a beautiful house of 100 sq.m. near Kolymvari, in Chania of Crete island. The 3 …
Villa 4 Zimmer in Aroni, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Aroni, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa 7 Zimmer in Kalives, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kalives, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 6 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 Zimmer in Kamisiana, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 295,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 198 qm auf Kreta. Der Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Abst…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Kamisiana, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 289,000
For sale is an under construction villa 198 sq.m. in Kolymvari area, Chania region. The thre…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Kamisiana, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen ist eine Villa mit 3 Schlafzimmer in der Region Kolymbari im Nordwesten Kretas.…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Marathokefala, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Marathokefala, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa 13 Zimmer in Korakies, Griechenland
Villa 13 Zimmer
Korakies, Griechenland
13 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 2
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 1 Zimmer in Xirosterni, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Xirosterni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale is a villa of 340 sq.m in a secluded location near Georgioupoli. The villa consists…
Villa 1 Zimmer in koumpeles, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
koumpeles, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa zu verkaufen 750 qm auf einem Grundstück von 4.300 qm. Die Villa verfügt über 5 Schlaf…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kolimbari Hafen, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kolimbari Hafen, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,300,000
Zu verkaufen ist eine neu erbaute Villa auf der Insel Kreta, der Gegend von Chania, nur 130 …
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kamisiana, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 750,000
Hat einen herrlichen Meer- und Bergblick, in der Nähe des Dorfes Koloumbari auf Kreta. Die 2…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Sternes, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Sternes, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 4
€ 700,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 330 qm auf Kreta. Der Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Abs…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Gerani, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
Die Villa ist in zwei Teile eines ähnlichen Grundrisses unterteilt. Jedes Teil verfügt im er…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Kokkino Chorio, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kokkino Chorio, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Pazinos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Pazinos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 875,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckige Villa von 195 qm auf Kreta. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzi…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kampani, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kampani, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 795,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 235 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer m…
Villa 10 Zimmer in koumpeles, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
koumpeles, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 7 Zimmer in Kampani, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kampani, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 256 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Kato Stalos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Kato Stalos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 420 Quadratmetern auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus …
Villa 9 Zimmer in Ligides, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Ligides, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kalives, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kalives, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 232 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Stylos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Stylos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen sind zwei identische Villen mit wunderschönem Meerblick in Chania. Jede Villa h…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Plaka, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Plaka, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 462,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 120 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer m…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Tavronitis, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Tavronitis, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 960,000
Ein Komplex aus zwei dreistöckigen Villen mit einer Fläche von jeweils 270 m² auf der Insel …
Villa 4 Zimmer in Drapanos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Drapanos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 710,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 245 qm auf Kreta. Das Semikeller besteht aus einem Fitness…

