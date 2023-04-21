Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villen am meer in Chalkida, Griechenland

12 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 8 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Drosia, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Drosia, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 580 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus…
Villa 13 Zimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 13 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
13 Anzahl der Zimmer 7 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Avlida Strand, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Avlida Strand, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 …
Villa 1 Zimmer in Oropos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Oropos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten Villa bestehend aus 3 HäusernJedes Haus hat 3 Ebenen und besteht aus 1…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Panorama, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Panorama, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 8 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,650,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 910 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss b…

Immobilienangaben in Chalkida, Griechenland

