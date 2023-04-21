Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Wohnimmobilien am meer in Chalkida, Griechenland

Wohnung 1 Zimmer in Nireos Strand, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Nireos Strand, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,580,000
For sale Apartment of 480 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 168,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckiges Haus von 98 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Haus besteht au…
Ferienhaus 8 Schlafzimmer in Kalamos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 8 Schlafzimmer
Kalamos, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 369 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer, …
Wohnung 1 Zimmer in Skala Oropou, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Skala Oropou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Malakonta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Malakonta, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer in Chalkoutsi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Chalkoutsi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 115,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 85 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer, e…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in Limni, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Limni, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer in Ritsona, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Ritsona, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 260 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzimm…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer in Skala Oropou, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Skala Oropou, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 225 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Villa 8 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 10 Schlafzimmer in Seta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 10 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Loukisia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Loukisia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Ano Vathia, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ano Vathia, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 55,650
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 43 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich im 2. Stock. …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Seta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor The first f…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer in Vathy, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Vathy, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 240,000
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Gymno, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Gymno, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Kallithea, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Seta, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 65,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 63 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschos…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Seta, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Seta, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Fylla, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Fylla, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 155,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment …
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Nireos Strand, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Nireos Strand, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in Panorama, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Panorama, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath -1/1 Stockwerk
€ 335,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 200 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Die Wohnung befindet sich im Untergesc…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Nea Artaki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…

Immobilienangaben in Chalkida, Griechenland

